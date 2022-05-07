Gardening Etcetera: Dear Master Gardener: How can farming and gardening help beat global warming?

Dear Master Gardener,

I’ve heard that farmers and gardeners like myself can help in the battle against global warming. Is this true?

-- In the Hot Seat

Dear In the Hot Seat,

Currently, agriculture contributes around 10% of the globe’s output of greenhouse (planet-warming) gases. And yes, proper management of agriculture can be a major factor in impeding Global Warming. But before going into the subject, let’s review a few definitions:

Greenhouse/Planet-warming Gases: gases that allow sunlight to pass through the atmosphere then trap some of the resultant heat in the atmosphere. Significant planet-warming gases are carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxides like ozone (O3).

Photosynthesis: The sun-powered process by which plants synthesize sugars utilizing light, water, and carbon dioxide. As we’re all aware, the process releases oxygen into the air, while the sugars form the base of the food web for life here on earth.

Agricultural Sequestration: the capacity of plants to remove C02 from the atmosphere and store it. Places of storage may be in tree trunks, roots, the soil itself, leaves, and branches.

Currently, agriculture releases more planet-warming gases than it sequesters. Burning fossil fuels, like gasoline for farm machinery and transportation, and the release of nitrous oxides from animal waste, ruminant gases, and synthetic fertilizers all contribute to the release of planet-warming gases into our fragile atmosphere.

Carbon Sinks: places where carbon is stored (sequestered) for very long periods of time. Soil is the greatest terrestrial carbon sink on earth — think of all the buried carbon stored in dirt, worms, bacteria, fungi, nematodes, and roots. The more carbon we are able to keep in carbon sinks, the better.

So, here’s what farmers and gardeners can and are doing:

Innovative methods of agricultural carbon sequestration are arising routinely. Many of them strive to disturb the soil as little as possible to slow down decomposition since organic carbon is converted back to CO2 in the plowing process. One, conservation tillage, leaves some remnants of preceding crops on the field to protect the new crop from water evaporation, excess heat, and erosion.

Additionally, low-till and no-till practices are gaining popularity in many regions of the world. (Unfortunately, because Northern Arizona’s soils may be compacted and low in organic matter, low- and no-tillage doesn’t always work in the region. I myself have tried and failed. Coconino Master Gardeners don't give up easily, however, and some folks are finding ways to work around the issue. We’ll keep you posted.)

The keyline tilling method uses a unique plow that cuts deep into the soil but doesn’t turn the soil over. Cover cropping uses crops like grains and legumes during the off-season to break up compacted soil, improve water infiltration, feed beneficial microbes, prevent erosion, and add nutrients to the soil.

Indigo Agriculture is an organization that buys credits from farmers to keep carbon stowed in the soil by cover cropping fields that would otherwise have been left barren. It's a win-win situation for both planet and farmer.

Remember, every bit of plant and animal material thrown into our landfills eventually decomposes, spewing CO2 and/or methane skyward. We can compost our own kitchen scraps and apply it to our gardens and landscapes. Doing so will cut down our usage of fertilizer, plus we’ll keep our wastes out of the landfills.

Urban dwellers may be part of the solution. Imagine multi-storied businesses and condominiums, each level bearing balconies laden with vegetables, and rooftops covered with rainwater catchment systems and solar panels.

Rural farms and gardens, too, can do their part. Picture natural spaces left to nature’s ways, drawing pollinators, sequestering carbon, and preventing rainwater runoff.

Lastly, changing the way we eat would put a significant dent in global warming. Home gardening is one obvious solution, but so would avoiding the purchase of food products transported from long distances. And don’t forget each pound of beef requires six pounds of plant-based feed.

Every day we witness experimentation and innovations in the fight against global warming: seed breeding, underwater farming, desalination of water — the list goes on. And be mindful that while individual efforts may seem small, once we work together, we CAN effect change for the betterment of our planet.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etcetera. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com or call the Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6115 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will get back to you.

