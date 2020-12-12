Gardening Etcetera: Curl up with some wonderful gardening reads

You have probably heard of the Danish and Norwegian tradition of hygge, and if you are like me, it evokes an image of a fireplace, a cup of a tea, and a good book.
Hygge is defined as a sense of coziness, a contentment with the slow things of life, and is especially appealing during the long nights of winter. For me, hygge revolves around two items: plants and books. Add them together and it is no wonder my house guests are dismayed at my overflowing shelves of gardening and farming books. I cannot help myself.
To spare you from having your house overrun by books too, I have compiled my 25 favorites. Hopefully some may spark your own sense of coziness in the weeks ahead.
1. The New Western Garden Book: The Ultimate Garden Guide by the Editors of Sunset Magazine. A favorite of my co-editor, Cindy Murray, as well, this book is a staple for beginner and expert gardeners alike. I believe it is on its ninth or tenth edition at this point.
2. Food from the Radical Center: Healing Our Land and Communities by Gary Paul Nabhan is his most recent book and has many nods to food practices in Arizona.
3. The Hidden Life of Trees: What They Feel, How They Communicate–Discoveries from a Secret World by Peter Wholleben is a great insight into what we have always guessed: trees communicate more than we know.
4. Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life by Barbara Kingsolver. I love this one so much, I read it every other year. Kingsolver is a magician with words, and this family memoir is as well-written as her fiction.
5. Second Nature: A Gardener’s Education by Michael Pollan is his first book and a collection of essays composed while Pollan worked at Harper’s Magazine.
6. The Triumph of Seeds: How Grains, Nuts, Kernels, Pulses, and Pips Conquered the Plant Kingdom and Shaped Human History by Thor Hanson is my favorite book on seeds… and that is saying something.
7. A Pig in Provence: Good Food and Simple Pleasures in the South of France by Georgeanne Brennan is another great memoir of an expatriate in love with the terroir of food.
8. Bringing It to the Table: On Farming and Food by Wendell Berry. Everything Berry writes is thought-provoking, but this was one of the first of his books I ever picked up.
9. The $64 Tomato: How One Man Nearly Lost His Sanity, Spent a Fortune, and Endured an Existential Crisis in the Quest for the Perfect Garden by William Alexander. A humorist memoir, many of us can relate to the amount of money we spend on our garden for a small return of harvest. This is a long title for a short read.
10. The Dirty Life: A Memoir of Farming, Food, and Love by Kristin Kimball entertains with her story of evolution from New York City journalist to hog-butchering housewife.
11. The Third Plate: Field Notes on the Future of Food by Dan Barber is a great read on the farm-to-table movement.
12. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants by Robin Wall Kimmerer has been on my list for a while and I am finally reading it with pure delight.
13. Floret Farm’s Cut Flower Garden: Grow, Harvest, and Arrange Stunning Blooms by Erin Benzakein, Julie Chai, and Michele M. Waite has been my favorite read this year. It is a good pick for anyone who loves flowers, whether you grow them for profit or not.
14. Botany in a Day: The Patterns Method of Plant Identification by Thomas Elpel makes learning botany so easy, anyone can become a professional.
15. Carrots Love Tomatoes: Secrets of Companion Planting for Successful Gardening by Louise Riotte is part logical and part mystical advice, but all aspects of the book are a great reference for gardeners.
16. The Rodale Book of Composting: Easy Methods for Every Gardener has been around for a long time and there is a reason for that.
17. How to Grow More Vegetables (and Fruits, Nuts, Berries, Grains, and Other Crops) on Less Land Than You Ever Thought Possible by John Jeavons is as helpful growing food as its title is long.
18. Gaia’s Garden: A Guide to Home-scale Permaculture by Toby Hemenway takes a brilliant mind and empties it onto the page.
19. Vegetables Love Flowers: Companion Planting for Beauty and Bounty by Lisa Mason Ziegler is a great resource for increasing bloom yield and managing pests. 20. Good Bug, Bad Bug by Jessica Walliser is a visual reference of our arthropod friends and foes worthy of thumb-through.
21. High and Dry: Gardening with Cold-Hardy Dryland Plants by Robert Nold is a new purchase for me from Bright Side Bookshop. Full of information, I only wish the photographs could have been in color.
22. A Field Guide to the Plants of Arizona by Anne Orth Epple is one of the first books I bought when I moved to Arizona sixteen years ago. It has had a place of honor on my shelves ever since.
23. Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens by Janice Busco and Nancy R. Morin is a wonderful reference from our local author friends.
24. The Bountiful Container by Rose Marie Nichols McGee and Maggie Stuckey proves a must-have for any person growing plants in containers. I flip through the pages as I have time.
25. Fruit and Berries for the Home Garden by Lewis Hill helped me believe growing fruit in Northern Arizona was possible. Another great one to peruse with a warm cuppa.
Jackee Alston is the co-editor of Gardening Etc., a University of Arizona Cooperative Extension Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, and has been growing food in Flagstaff for 14 years. We will offer several options for taking the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2021. Contact hbraun@arizona.edu for more information.
