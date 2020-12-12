Gardening Etcetera: Curl up with some wonderful gardening reads

You have probably heard of the Danish and Norwegian tradition of hygge, and if you are like me, it evokes an image of a fireplace, a cup of a tea, and a good book.

Hygge is defined as a sense of coziness, a contentment with the slow things of life, and is especially appealing during the long nights of winter. For me, hygge revolves around two items: plants and books. Add them together and it is no wonder my house guests are dismayed at my overflowing shelves of gardening and farming books. I cannot help myself.

To spare you from having your house overrun by books too, I have compiled my 25 favorites. Hopefully some may spark your own sense of coziness in the weeks ahead.

1. The New Western Garden Book: The Ultimate Garden Guide by the Editors of Sunset Magazine. A favorite of my co-editor, Cindy Murray, as well, this book is a staple for beginner and expert gardeners alike. I believe it is on its ninth or tenth edition at this point.

2. Food from the Radical Center: Healing Our Land and Communities by Gary Paul Nabhan is his most recent book and has many nods to food practices in Arizona.