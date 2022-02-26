Gardening Etcetera: Curious about killdeer and pet-friendly houseplants

Dear Master Gardener,

Last spring, I spotted a killdeer in my cleanly mowed, nearly barren backfield. What could this bird be attracted to in that environment?

Curious About Killdeer

Dear Curious About Killdeer,

Killdeer are members of the Plover family, which are shorebirds. I find killdeer to be captivating because, unlike most shorebirds, they have adapted to living near humans. They often make their abodes on golf courses, dry fields, farmlands, and residential lawns, as well as the usual shorelands. They may breed at the Kachina Wetlands in Flagstaff, and also inhabit Coconino County’s dry, open regions, like your field. I love their plaintive, drawn-out flight call: "Kill-deeer.”

"Your" killdeer may have been nesting on your field. She would have fabricated a rudimentary nest by scraping a shallow depression in open ground and furnishing it sparsely with blades of grass, twigs, and stones. She may have, as killdeer are famous for, faked a broken wing in order to draw predators away from her nest. Or, in another ploy to protect her nest, she could have taken off in a sprint, eventually taking flight.

Killdeer are not attracted to bird feeders since they're not particularly inclined to indulge in seeds. Killdeer are, on the other hand, a boon for any Northern Arizonan gardener or landowner because they scarf down grasshoppers, beetles, fly larvae, and other insects. Undoubtedly, "your" killdeer was finding ample insects on which to dine in your field. Consider yourself fortunate if you spot this bird again.

Dear Master Gardener,

It looks like we have a number of cold winter and spring days still ahead of us. I'm tired of seeing mostly earth-tones or snow, so I’d like to try my hand at growing houseplants. I'm worried though that my cold-weather-weary dog and cat will chew on them. Are there any houseplants safe for pets?

Winter Weary

Dear Winter Weary,

Yes, there are quite a number of houseplants generally safe for dogs and cats. The cast-iron plant (Apidistra elaelatior) is the first one brought to my mind, as it thrives under conditions most houseplants won’t, like full shade and low humidity. Remember to keep this beauty out of direct sunlight and not overwater. At the other end of the care spectrum, African violet (Saintpaulia ionantha) detests wet leaves. This conundrum is solved by putting the potted plant on a saucer filled with an inch of water for about 30 minutes. Be certain the soil is high in organic matter and dry to the touch before watering.

Watermelon peperomia (Peperomia argyreia) is an epiphyte, meaning it grows on the surface of another plant in its natural environment. It is so named because its boldly striped leaves remind one of a striped watermelon. It requires well-draining soil with infrequent watering and appreciates a lighted, humid, warm site, such as a windowsill. Another epiphytic Peperomia, the American rubber plant (Peperomia obtusifolia) a.k.a baby rubber plant, features glossy, compact leaves and flourishes in similar growing conditions.

Several succulents are adaptable to home conditions as well as being dog and cat friendly. Remember, these succulents must have gritty, well-draining soil and infrequent but deep waterings. The distinguishing attribute of the zebra plant (Haworthiopsis fasciata) is its stunning white bumps forming horizontal stripes on its fleshy leaves. It loves bright, indirect light but tolerates low light. Anyone will do a double-take when viewing another succulent, the burrow’s tail (Sedum morganianum) for the first time. The plump, light-green leaves appear nearly woven together into a chain. This succulent requires bright, direct light.

One pet-safe plant is so well-adapted to indoor living that it earned the moniker parlor plant (Chamaedorea elegans). It doesn't mind low light and crowded roots.

Keep in mind that even nontoxic plants will cause gastrointestinal problems, especially if your pet consumes a large quantity. And before purchasing a houseplant, I highly recommend consulting the ASPCA’s Poisonous Plant Database.

A note to gardeners and homeowners: Don’t forget to water your trees once a month during winter dry spells. Do so in the middle of the day when the air temperature is above 40 degrees and the ground isn't frozen. Be sure water doesn't touch the trunk.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.

