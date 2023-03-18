A number of years ago when I first discovered The Arboretum at Flagstaff, I came upon a valuable landscaping design: the implementation of yarrow (Achillea millefolium) plants as a pleasing ground cover between the spaces of a flagstone terrace and footpath. Because of its fine, intricate fern-like leaves and rich green hue, I became a quick fan of this native plant. There are several reasons the pairing of flagstone with yarrow is successful.

First, flagstone imparts an inherent beauty to any outdoor space. But when yarrow is seeded in the cracks between the stones, their lacy leaves shoot upwards, and the terrace or walkway appears to come alive. Also, yarrow thrives whether it is kept tidily mowed or allowed to grow and bloom to its full height of 1 to 2 feet -- it’s just a matter of personal preference. Lastly, the flagstone serves the plant not only by catching water at the roots but also protecting them.

Here I will present several other groundcovers that grow well in Arizona’s high country. Some are trailing ground huggers and others are mound- or mat-forming.

Snow-in-Summer (Cerastium tomentosum) lives up to its name, as it forms a 4-10” tall white carpet of flowers from underground rhizomes in early summer. Its silvery leaves are covered with soft, tiny hairs. This ground cover can become spectacular if it receives full sun and the soil doesn’t become soggy. It will withstand mowing with a high-set blade but will not tolerate much foot traffic.

Pussytoes (Antennaria parvifolia) is one of the few groundcovers I know that are native to northern Arizona. Pussytoes is a genuine mat-forming ground hugger, growing a mere 1-6” tall. Like yarrow, it looks handsome filling spaces between stepping stones. A mat of healthy pussytoes may give an overall cushiony appearance when you catch site of its white hairs shimmering on leaves. Moreover, commencing in May, flowers of soft, puffy balls appear atop the leaves. Pussytoes grows best in part- to full-shade in dry, unfertile soils. Beware, it is prone to root rot, and dead patches must be removed.

Many gardeners are in search of a ground cover that not only thrives in the shade, but also under a tree. Sweet woodruff (Galium ordoratum) fits the bill nicely. And because the plant spreads by underground rhizomes, sweet woodruff makes an ideal specimen to cascade down steep banks or along borders. The leaves are sweet-scented and whorled, meaning that each leaf consists of several smaller leaflets arranged like the rungs of an umbrella. Short stems present clusters of tiny white flowers. Keep in mind: this plant requires moderate to abundant water.

A preferred plant growing in our own rock garden, moss phlox or moss pink (Phlox subulata), boasts a profusion of small, five-petaled flowers united near its base to form a tube fanning out at the opening. The white, pink, or purple flowers appear in the spring before any other flowering plant on my property—sometimes they become snow-laden. The plant is low-mounded with a scent that, although disagreeable to deer, humans find pleasantly fragrant.

It would be difficult to upstage creeping barberry (Mahonia repens) as a native low-growing shrub. It features sunny yellow spring flowers, deep blue summer berries, and burgundy autumn leaves that remain on the plant throughout winter. The berries are a major food source for certain birds, while the holly-like leaves are browsed upon by native ungulates during the fall and winter. (However, it may be toxic for livestock.)

This summer, folks in northern Arizona may wish to utilize creeping barberry as a soil stabilizer when replanting their burn- or flood-denuded properties. In the wild, creeping barberry favors shaded or partly-shaded sites under conifer canopies. If you plant Mahonia in full sun, you’ll need to make certain it receives plenty of water.

No matter which type of ground cover you choose, it will require some soil preparation. Remove all weeds — you'll need to keep up with this until the ground cover has filled in. Incorporate organic matter into the soil, and spread a layer of mulch between plants.