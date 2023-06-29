Dear Gardening Etcetera readers: I wrote the following article for this column in the spring of 2016, and in many ways, it is as relevant today as it was seven years ago.

Wending our way up the Tehachapi Mountains leading out of Bakersfield, California, my husband and I approached a semi-truck carrying a cargo of beehives. The entire load was encased in a mesh “bee net.” I knew the majority of honeybees were tucked inside their hives, but I noticed that there was a significant number that had flown outside their hives and become wedged between the boxes and the bee net. I was saddened by the realization that many of these bees likely were dead, while others, clinging tenuously to the net, were under a great deal of stress.

In the past few years, I‘d been keeping apace of the plight of honeybees in their battle against the deadly Colony Collapse Disorder (CCD). I wondered, “Could the trauma that honeybees suffer from being transported from one agricultural field to another, often thousands of miles a year, be a contributing factor to CCD?”

Colony Collapse Disorder first came on the scene in 2006 when beekeepers from across North America reported that the majority of seemingly healthy worker bees from some of their hives would vanish. Often left behind were: honey, the queen, and her young along with their nurse bees. At the same time, entomologists were puzzling over maladies that caused the bees to weaken and die.

Since then, entomologists have been scrambling to ferret out the cause or causes of this affliction. And yet, bees continue to perish at an unprecedented rate. If this keeps up, our way of life could change for good.

Why? Simply, one out of every three bites of food we consume is a result of bee pollination. So, if bees disappeared altogether, crop yields of melons, lettuce, apples, and broccoli, to name a few, would plummet. Additionally, the benefits that bee pollination adds to crop value is about $15 billion a year.

So, what's killing our bees? Scientists are still trying to figure that out, but they do know a lot more than they did ten years ago. One culprit could be the parasitic Varroa mite. It weakens a bee by grasping onto it and sucking out its hemolymph, leaving the insect susceptible to pathogens.

Many scientists have honed in on neonicotinoid pesticides as a contributing factor. Because this pesticide is systemic, a seed that has been treated with it may carry the chemical to all parts of the plant including the pollen and nectar. And because neonicotinoids are sub-lethal to bees, meaning that their toxic effects aren't apparent immediately, it has not been determined whether neonicotinoid-tainted pollen and nectar are killing bees. Adding to the mystery is the fact that although Australian farmers use neonicotinoids on their crops, CCD is not a major problem there.

As if these scourges weren't enough, scientists have recently found that the minuscule phorid fly parasitizes honeybees, causing them to lose their sense of direction and fly aimlessly into the night, perishing soon after. This fly may also vector pathogens into the hive.

Malnutrition is likely instrumental in CCD. Bees require a variety of nutrients, just as we do, and yet we expect them to thrive on one crop like almonds or oranges for weeks at a time. Additionally, herbicides are often applied to nectar-rich weeds and wildflowers that grow alongside crops.

And yes, in researching for this article, I found that the hardships bees endure bumping along on a truck bed may play a significant role in this malady.

If you wish to play a small part in nurturing our local honeybees you may 1) provide water in shallow containers with a partially submerged rock, and 2) plant pesticide-free, nectar-and-pollen-rich flowers.

Now in 2023, I believe it’s time for an update of CCD in “Gardening Etcetera,” so I will be writing on the future prospects of honeybees, both in the United States and globally, in just a few weeks.