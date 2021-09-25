Gardening Etcetera: Close Encounters of the Arthropod Kind

A second generation of adults emerges in July and lays eggs. When these eggs hatch, around August or September, the larvae feed for a month. This is when the larvae are most destructive. They then drop to the ground and enter their overwintering pupal stage. Adults emerge in spring and the cycle repeats.

As you have discovered, infestations can become rather heavy in late summer and early fall if not kept in check. Mature, healthy trees seldom perish from pear sawfly infestations, but seedlings need to be watched carefully. Fortunately, you can likely pick off any slugs that feed on them. One way to control these slugs, even in older trees is to give them a thorough spray of high-velocity water. Check to see if the pest is still on the tree before treating chemically. Often, gardeners don’t notice the damage until the slugs have dropped to the ground to pupate. If it looks like slugs are continuing to eat the life out of your tree, you may treat with insecticidal soap or Neem oil. Be aware that the slugs are not controlled with Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis).