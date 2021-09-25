Gardening Etcetera: Close Encounters of the Arthropod Kind

Dear Master Gardener,
I could swear my cherry tree has been invaded by creatures from outer space. The only way to describe them is that they are miniature blackish-brown slugs with globular heads. They’re wreaking havoc to not only my sweet cherry tree, but also my American plum and Saskatoon berry. They seem to be scraping away the top layers of the leaves. My neighbor’s pear tree is also showing signs of this pest--what can we do?
Freaked Out
Dear Freaked Out,
Your little aliens are, in fact, the insect larvae of pear sawflies (Caliroa cerasi), also called pear slugs and cherry slugs. They are related to wasps and bees. Longtime pests nearly worldwide, they were described by Carl Linnaeus in 1758 in his 10th edition of Systema Naturae. The name sawfly originates from the female’s ovipositor, which resembles a saw. The stingless adults look like black, thick, 5mm.-long wasps.
The pear sawfly’s life cycle begins in late spring when an adult female lays eggs inside the leaf tissue of plum, cherry, cotoneaster, pear, mountain-ash, or hawthorn trees. The tan eggs, about 1mm.-long, look like minute blisters on the leaves. Upon hatching, the larvae (pear slugs) sheathe themselves in a dark green slime. They feed on the upper surfaces of the leaves, avoiding the veins. In bad infestations, whole leaves are devoured with only the veins remaining intact, a phenomenon called “skeletonization.” The insect goes through complete metamorphosis with five stages of larval instars. During their last instar, the larvae lose their slime and appear much like typical caterpillars, but they don’t feed. Rather, they drop to the ground, dig two or three inches into the soil and pupate.
A second generation of adults emerges in July and lays eggs. When these eggs hatch, around August or September, the larvae feed for a month. This is when the larvae are most destructive. They then drop to the ground and enter their overwintering pupal stage. Adults emerge in spring and the cycle repeats.
As you have discovered, infestations can become rather heavy in late summer and early fall if not kept in check. Mature, healthy trees seldom perish from pear sawfly infestations, but seedlings need to be watched carefully. Fortunately, you can likely pick off any slugs that feed on them. One way to control these slugs, even in older trees is to give them a thorough spray of high-velocity water. Check to see if the pest is still on the tree before treating chemically. Often, gardeners don’t notice the damage until the slugs have dropped to the ground to pupate. If it looks like slugs are continuing to eat the life out of your tree, you may treat with insecticidal soap or Neem oil. Be aware that the slugs are not controlled with Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis).
Dear Master Gardener,
What’s with all of these yellow butterflies this year? A whole army of them came along and nearly wiped out one of my shrubs. Are they potentially harmful to all of my plants?
Overwhelmed by Butterflies
Dear Overwhelmed by Butterflies,
I think you observed a generation of sulphur butterflies (family Pieridae) emerging after feeding on your shrub as caterpillars. One or more female butterflies had at some time laid eggs on that particular shrub. It must have been a very good host for that sulphur butterfly species. The adult butterflies you observed may have been obtaining nectar from the flowers on the shrub or laying eggs; they wouldn't actually be eating the flowers or leaves since their mouthparts are designed to siphon liquids.
Most of Arizona had a very active monsoon this year, so conditions for certain plants and insects were perfect for them to thrive. Many species of insects won’t hatch or emerge during harsh conditions such as drought, which has been the case here for the last several years. Once weather returns to normal or drought-like conditions next year or beyond, fewer of these events will occur. Generally, butterflies are beneficial for the environment. I wouldn’t do anything to harm them.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.