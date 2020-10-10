Gardening Etcetera: Canada Red Chokecherry as a living, loving tribute

When I returned home, I spent several hours digging a hole for my future Chokecherry, removing rock after boulder after rock. I added gypsum and amended the soil to help break up the clay while mixing in the native soil.

The physical work helped me to process what had transpired with my sister and release some of my anger. I was angry at how unfair it is that both Donna and Jeff died well before reaching retirement age, leaving their two wonderful daughters parentless and their 4-year-old granddaughter without the benefit of getting to know them.

Later that day, feeling physically and emotionally spent, I got a call from Jenny who said “sometimes things are meant to be" and that the Chokecherry I wanted was available after all. The next day my husband, Noah, helped me pick up the tree and when we got home, he asked me if I wanted help planting it. I told him this was something I needed and wanted to do myself.