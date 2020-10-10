Gardening Etcetera: Canada Red Chokecherry as a living, loving tribute

My sister, Donna, died August 26, just two weeks after being diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer. She died less than three years following the unexpected death of her husband, Jeff. Several years ago, Donna and Jeff started a vineyard and winery on their land in Sunnyside, Wash., in the Columbia River Valley. They named it Kolibri, which is German for hummingbird.
To honor my sister, I decided to plant a living tribute. I researched what would do well in the planned site full of rocks, sun and heavy clay, as well as something that would be drought tolerant once established. I also wanted to block a particular view from my kitchen window using a color other than green. I decided on the Canada Red Chokecherry (Prunus virginiana), a tall shrub (averaging 25 feet tall and 20 feet wide) with multiple stems. This deciduous shrub has foliage that starts out green in the spring, turns dark purple over the summer, and reddish in the fall.
I checked with the local nurseries and found Viola’s Flower Garden had two: a 15-gallon and a 10-gallon that had a sold sign. Since I was planting this myself and would need to dig a hole twice as wide as the container, I decided the 15-gallon was too big. I had shared with Jenny, who was helping me, the significance of this planting. We looked around for another suitable specimen but I knew the Chokecherry was what I wanted. I would have to wait for another shipment. Disappointed, I told Jenny that it “just wasn’t meant to be” at this time.
When I returned home, I spent several hours digging a hole for my future Chokecherry, removing rock after boulder after rock. I added gypsum and amended the soil to help break up the clay while mixing in the native soil.
The physical work helped me to process what had transpired with my sister and release some of my anger. I was angry at how unfair it is that both Donna and Jeff died well before reaching retirement age, leaving their two wonderful daughters parentless and their 4-year-old granddaughter without the benefit of getting to know them.
Later that day, feeling physically and emotionally spent, I got a call from Jenny who said “sometimes things are meant to be" and that the Chokecherry I wanted was available after all. The next day my husband, Noah, helped me pick up the tree and when we got home, he asked me if I wanted help planting it. I told him this was something I needed and wanted to do myself.
I worked the soil some more, and after much toil, I got the tree out of the container and nestled into the hole. I was giving it a good watering, as well as watering an Autumn Blaze Maple (Acer x freemanii) I planted three years ago, when a hummingbird came up to a single red leaf on the maple. Of course, it found no nectar but decided to enjoy some sprinkles from my hose. It sat on the deer fence barrier for quite some time watching me and enjoying the water while tears rolled down my face. After a bit another hummingbird came and led, rather than chased, the first hummingbird away. I then started bawling as I felt the spirit of Jeff had come to lead the spirit of Donna away. I hadn’t really cried yet over my sister’s death, and this was a great release.
I find a lot of solace in my yard and garden. It is the place that I can work out my sadness, stress and troubles.
Still, I also derive a lot of satisfaction and happiness providing a visual feast for people passing by, food for my family/critters, and a habitat for wildlife. I had a cathartic experience while planting the Chokecherry. Were the events coincidence or spiritual? In the end, planting the Chokecherry helped me to relieve my anger and grieve my loss. Now when I look out my kitchen window, I see the Kolibri Chokecherry and think of my sister, Donna, with her husband, Jeff, and I smile.
Debi Morey Stalvey has been a Master Gardener since 2011. She is a past president of the Coconino Master Gardener Association. She volunteers and directs the care of the gardens at Riordan Mansion Historic Park, a volunteer project for the Coconino Master Gardener Association. She works for Flagstaff Medical Center and co-owns The Noah Stalvey Allstate Insurance Company.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.