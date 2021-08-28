Gardening Etcetera: Can you feel the big chill? It's coming, soon enough

It’s the time of year when the crispness in the morning reminds us that a frost isn’t far off. Last year, the first big freezes in Flagstaff were shortly after Labor Day. Was it unusual? Not really. We tend to get a few, frosty nights in September then temperatures warm back up well into October. But if you’re vigilant about protecting your plants, you can add a few more weeks of growing past that September cold.
Here are a few tips.
Invest in Frost Cloths
Though old sheets and blankets work in a pinch for covering a plant in preparation for a cold night, frost cloths (such as Agribon) can be light enough to not weigh the plant down yet add 4-8 °F of protection. These cloths are usually made of polypropylene or polyester and can be doubled up to increase the insulative layer. On windy nights, secure the cloths over your plants with hardware clips, rocks, bricks, or boards. Be aware the cloths can rip so allow the covering to flow without one point of tight pressure. I find it works best if I clip the cloths to hoops then evenly distribute weighted objects like boards all along the edges of the fabric. Make sure the ground is securely covered by the cloth so that first, the base of the plant and its roots are protected, and second, the warmth of the day’s sun on the soil can be trapped inside the little cocoon you’ve made.
Use High and Low Tunnels
I’ve already mentioned hoops but let me elaborate. Planting in a covered environment can be as intensive as constructing large hoophouses (also called polytunnels) or as simple as arching PVC or conduit poles across your garden beds. Once hoops are installed and secured so they won’t blow over, clear plastic, Solexx, or fabric can be draped across the tops. This top layer provides insulation, but even if you double layer it, it only provides minimal warmth when the sun isn't shining. To capture the day’s heat for the night, tuck a floating row cover inside the tunnel and this will act as a “low tunnel” under your high tunnel to trap in the heat.
Plant in Raised Beds
Raised beds not only help a grower control the soil composition, but also soil temperatures. Using heat trapping materials such as metal, bricks, or thick wood can help keep the beds warmer than the ground. And since cold air stays low, you’re also lifting your plants and their sensitive roots above the coldest airflows.
Take Advantage of Thermal Heat Masses
Barrels or troughs filled with water that have been warming in the sun during the day can protect nearby plants by slowly giving off their warmth during cold nights. So can sun-kissed bricks, stones, or tires. We call these “thermal masses” which can be used in large scale or at the plant level. For example, a jug of warm water set next to a pepper plant will provide some protection through a cold night.
Mulching
Mulches such as wood chips, straw, or dried leaves will trap in the warmth of the day and keep the base and roots of a plant from experiencing extreme temperature swings. Dark rocks and cinders can also protect plants and insulate them even more, but the added benefit of organic mulches is they can break down into the soil for better nutrient health.
Bring Potted Plants Inside
One simple solution to protect plants in containers is to bring them into the house or garage at night. Since plants in pots have their roots close to the container edges, they are susceptible to freezing from top to bottom. Once temperatures warm up in the morning, move the containers out. If you don’t, the abrupt change in low light (inside) to high light (outside) for an extended period will put them into shock.
Water in the Afternoon
The last suggestion I have is to water your plants later in the day thoroughly. At the cellular level, a turgid plant that is full of water has stronger cell walls to protect it from cold than a flaccid one. Moist soil also provides some insulation.
Although there is no guarantee when a hard frost will hit, checking the weather regularly is always a good gardening practice. Then, consider using a mix of the seven methods mentioned above to get you over a cold spell and growing further into the fall.
Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.