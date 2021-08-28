Gardening Etcetera: Can you feel the big chill? It's coming, soon enough

It’s the time of year when the crispness in the morning reminds us that a frost isn’t far off. Last year, the first big freezes in Flagstaff were shortly after Labor Day. Was it unusual? Not really. We tend to get a few, frosty nights in September then temperatures warm back up well into October. But if you’re vigilant about protecting your plants, you can add a few more weeks of growing past that September cold.

Invest in Frost Cloths

Though old sheets and blankets work in a pinch for covering a plant in preparation for a cold night, frost cloths (such as Agribon) can be light enough to not weigh the plant down yet add 4-8 °F of protection. These cloths are usually made of polypropylene or polyester and can be doubled up to increase the insulative layer. On windy nights, secure the cloths over your plants with hardware clips, rocks, bricks, or boards. Be aware the cloths can rip so allow the covering to flow without one point of tight pressure. I find it works best if I clip the cloths to hoops then evenly distribute weighted objects like boards all along the edges of the fabric. Make sure the ground is securely covered by the cloth so that first, the base of the plant and its roots are protected, and second, the warmth of the day’s sun on the soil can be trapped inside the little cocoon you’ve made.