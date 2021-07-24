Gardening Etcetera: Can we plant aspens in Flagstaff? Only where it's cool

Dear Gardening Etcetera:
I love quaking aspens and would like to plant several on my property. Someone recently told me, however, that aspens don’t grow well in Flagstaff. I see some quaking aspens in and around the Flagstaff area faring poorly, while others are gorgeous. What do the Coconino County Master Gardeners recommend?
Dear Aspen Devotee,
Quaking aspens (Populus tremuloides) are indeed attractive. They are noted for their “quaking” or trembling leaves in the slightest breeze, stark white trunks, and golden-hued foliage in autumn. (The “quaking” occurs because their leaves are affixed to flattened petioles, which in turn, are attached to branches. Petioles are common structures on trees, but not flattened ones.) Sightseers from all over come each fall to view our golden stands of shimmering aspen on the San Francisco Peaks.
Because Flagstaff, at 6,900 feet altitude, is on the cusp of the ideal elevation for aspen survival and vigor in Northern Arizona, they grow successfully only in certain pockets in the area. The choicest elevations for aspens in Northern Arizona are, in reality, above 7,000 feet. (This may soon become 8,000 feet and higher due to climate change). These trees don’t grow well in heat and drought, and why many of the healthier specimens thrive in the colder microclimates here. Some folks find success by planting their aspens on cooler northern and eastern exposures. They also make certain their aspens receive plenty of sunlight and moist, well-draining soil.
This safeguard may not work in dry, windy environments like Doney Park, Fernwood, and Timberline. I live in Timberline, and our home had seven aspens when we moved in. It’s been quite a challenge keeping them watered and free of disease. We’ve lost two of them to canker fungi in the fifteen years we’ve lived here, and their leaves get large black spots each fall. If we had been diligent in removing all fallen leaves and debris, our trees might have avoided black leaf spot (Marssonina spp.).
Remember, in the wild, these trees are adapted to sprout quickly after a fire or other disturbance — often from underground, living roots. They grow rapidly, shielding seedlings of other species like fir, spruce, and pine. Once the trees mature, the aspens themselves become shaded and usually die out. (The roots, however, live indefinitely). Aspens are relatively short-lived, often lasting only five to twenty years in home landscapes. Additionally, their wide-spreading root systems sucker profusely, giving rise to new trees. Tiny new trees all over your landscape look weedy. My husband winds up whacking aspen suckers several times each summer.
If you make the decision to plant aspens, work to promote healthy root systems by waiting to water until the top layers of soil feel dry. Then water each tree until the top 18-20 inches of soil is moist. When pruning, be certain to use sharp, disinfected tools and cut immediately outside the branch collar to ensure proper healing. Always prune out diseased and dead branches.
Also, you'll need to learn to recognize several common maladies and nuisances. Fungal cankers are a problem throughout the area and are becoming worse due to stress brought on by a warming climate and frequent drought. Signs your aspen may have canker include: large, oval, decaying depressions on the bark; black, peeling bark; orange spore masses; and/or orange, oozing sap. Wounded bark from animals or improper pruning allows for easy entry of these pathogens and others.
Be on the lookout for oystershell scale, clearwing American hornet moth, aphids, and tent caterpillars. If oystershell scale is caught early, the insects may be controlled simply by using a plastic dish scrubber to remove the colony’s glued-on masses of 1/8” oyster-shaped shells.
In general, the Coconino Master Gardeners don’t recommend planting aspens in Flagstaff and its proximities unless you have a cooler-than-average microclimate. A cool site will be your aspens’ best defense against most scourges, but you may still encounter problems. If so, you may need to consult a professional or the Coconino Master Gardeners.
I can’t imagine replacing our own aspens with something else; their shimmering, green leaves shading our property in the summer, along with their snowy white bark in the winter are, to me, nearly irreplaceable.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.
The Online Master Gardener Course will be offered this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop for details: gaylejennifer2@arizona.edu or 928-773-6112.