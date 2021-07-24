Gardening Etcetera: Can we plant aspens in Flagstaff? Only where it's cool

Also, you'll need to learn to recognize several common maladies and nuisances. Fungal cankers are a problem throughout the area and are becoming worse due to stress brought on by a warming climate and frequent drought. Signs your aspen may have canker include: large, oval, decaying depressions on the bark; black, peeling bark; orange spore masses; and/or orange, oozing sap. Wounded bark from animals or improper pruning allows for easy entry of these pathogens and others.

Be on the lookout for oystershell scale, clearwing American hornet moth, aphids, and tent caterpillars. If oystershell scale is caught early, the insects may be controlled simply by using a plastic dish scrubber to remove the colony’s glued-on masses of 1/8” oyster-shaped shells.

In general, the Coconino Master Gardeners don’t recommend planting aspens in Flagstaff and its proximities unless you have a cooler-than-average microclimate. A cool site will be your aspens’ best defense against most scourges, but you may still encounter problems. If so, you may need to consult a professional or the Coconino Master Gardeners.

I can’t imagine replacing our own aspens with something else; their shimmering, green leaves shading our property in the summer, along with their snowy white bark in the winter are, to me, nearly irreplaceable.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question. The Online Master Gardener Course will be offered this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop for details: gaylejennifer2@arizona.edu or 928-773-6112.

