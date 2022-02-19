Gardening Etcetera: Burying your troubles by digging in the dirt: Living a gardening life

One day, last fall, I looked up from my row of zinnias as the sun was setting. I felt a tidal wave of contentedness and peace. My husband must have noticed the look on my face because he asked what I was smiling about. In a burst of joy, I said, “I just love gardening.”

These last several months have been some of the hardest in my life. Perhaps it has been because of a midlife awakening, a pandemic, or a recent emotional and spiritual displacement. I suspect I’m not the only one who has been struggling as of late. But for me, in the stillness brought on by the repetitive task of stripping leaves from long-stemmed flowers in the twilight, I felt my life was perfect.

There is a quote by an unknown author which reflects how I was feeling that day. It says, “You can bury a lot of troubles digging in the dirt.” Oh, how this is true! Being present in the moment helped me realize that there in the garden, I was living my best life — a gardening life.

A gardening life doesn’t have to mean you have the perfect plot, with each stone and stem in its proper place. Rather, I think it takes only the desire to spend time nurturing plants in an outside environment. It means creating a refuge — no matter how small — away from our modern lives. Studies have proven being outside reduces stress and anxiety levels. Data have also shown getting our hands in the dirt activates serotonin release.

As most of us become adults, we get away from the outdoor play that puts us in contact with the microbial life in the soil which increases our brain’s good vibes. But it’s up to us to reclaim the time with plants and as we do so, we’re really reclaiming time with ourselves.

So how does someone live a gardening life? How do you create a gardening refuge? The answer can be as simple or complex as the individual chooses it to be. But a daily practice can be one of the most beneficial activities you can do to increase your happiness and reduce stress. Consider the following options to live a gardening life.

First, start somewhere. If you haven’t much space or haven’t gardened often, buy a plant, a pretty pot, and some soil. Don’t buy a plant already potted up and ready to go. Resituate this plant in the pot you bought and fill in the dirt around it. By potting the plant yourself, you've connected with it in ways I don't think we fully understand.

Second, start some seeds under a grow light or in a windowsill where they can get plenty of sun. Better yet, once we get consistently in the 65-degree range, start them outdoors and only move them back inside at night. For greater success, follow the instructions on your seed packet about when to plant and how to care for the seeds. If you’re still unsure how to start seeds, check the internet about that specific seed or attend a seed starting class around town.

A third option, build some raised beds in your backyard. In May or June, fill these with your seedlings once they're ready, or go to your local nursery and buy some there. Plan to spend some time with your green friends every day, including to water and check for pests.

Fourth, plant a tree or two. March and April are good times to plant. Once the soil thaws, dig a hole three to five times as wide and only as deep as your tree’s root ball. Watch it grow and provide oxygen to your environment.

A fifth and final option is my most recommended. When the weather allows, eat a meal outside daily by your plants. It may sound weird, but simply sitting outside, eating, and thinking next to something you’ve helped nurture will do wonders for your happiness. You have created this refuge after all; you certainly should make the most of it.

And if you get the urge to shout about how much you love gardening, well, that's fine too, even if it's only the plants who hear you.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0