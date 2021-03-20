Gardening Etcetera: Breathe in the wonders of lavender in Flagstaff

I love lavender! I love that it grows so well in Flagstaff. Walking around in the neighborhood, I see a lot of home gardeners using it in their landscapes. What I don't understand is why more people don't harvest their lavender stalks. There are many uses for lavender other than letting it dry out and die on the bush.
Growing lavender is a sensory experience. You have the beauty of the blooms and the fragrance of the whole plant. Lavender easily gives up its scent. All you have to do is brush your hand through the bush and the relaxing aroma clings to your skin.
My favorite use for lavender is to simply harvest the stalks and hang them to dry. I have lavender from years ago that is still fragrant. If it fades too much for your liking, simply apply some lavender essential oil.
Another way to use and store lavender is in sachet bags. Harvest the stalks and strip the dried flower heads then fill sachet bags with the loose seed heads. Take the stalks and place them in bundles. If you have a fireplace, you can toss the bundles in the fire to release their lovely smell into the air.
If you feel like getting crafty, lavender wands take it to the next level of enjoyment. These are a little more complicated but well worth the trouble.
Here is a brief explanation to give you the basic idea, but I would suggest finding a video online to gain a better understanding of the process.
First, use freshly picked lavender, but be sure it is not wet from dew or rain. The stalks need to be bendable. Strip off the leaves from the stalks. You will want to begin with an uneven number. The bigger the bundle, the bigger your wand. Tie a ribbon or twine around the stalks and under the flower bundle to secure it. Fold the stalks down evenly over the flower head bundle, creating a little cage over the blooms. Weave a ribbon or twine over and under each stalk, around and around, until you have enclosed the entire flower head. Tie off the ribbon or twine at the bottom. This project can be a little tedious, but the effort is worth it, especially if you have ever seen the price of lavender wands in a store!
Don't throw away the stripped-off leaves. They have many uses. One use is for cooking and baking. If you are going to use them in a culinary fashion, make sure you are not using pesticides on your bushes. You don't want to inadvertently poison yourself.
In the kitchen, flowers and leaves of lavender can be used fresh or dried. Some suggestions include making a lavender vinaigrette by steeping the leaves or flowers in vinegar. This also works to make a fragrant cleaning product.
Additionally, lavender can make a great simple syrup to be used in lemonades, iced teas, and cocktails. Lavender simply steeped in water also makes a delicious tea. Cut up the leaves into small pieces and use it as a flavorful garnish for fresh cheeses or mixed into sugar granules, cookies, cakes, and dried herbs. Or a person could also distill the lavender oils and use the extract in all sorts of efforts beyond the kitchen, including in soaps and perfumes. There are many options for using lavender. Just do an internet search for "uses of lavender" and you might be surprised at what you find. The sky is the limit for using this wonderful herb.
Those leery of spending a lot of money on plants will be happy to hear lavender is easily started from seeds. Cold stratify the seeds by placing them in a moistened paper towel inside the fridge for about a month. Check on them weekly to make sure they stay moist and identify when the seeds crack open and the small, white cotyledon emerges. Once they have, plant them in a seed starting substrate under a lowered light. Soon you’ll have large bushes perfect for a Flagstaff landscape.
So give lavender a try and see what you discover!
Lori Tamblingson is a native Floridian who started with the Florida Master Gardener program in 2006. She moved to Flagstaff in 2013 and became a part of the Coconino Master Gardener program. She loves flowers with a fragrance.
If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question.