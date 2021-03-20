Gardening Etcetera: Breathe in the wonders of lavender in Flagstaff

First, use freshly picked lavender, but be sure it is not wet from dew or rain. The stalks need to be bendable. Strip off the leaves from the stalks. You will want to begin with an uneven number. The bigger the bundle, the bigger your wand. Tie a ribbon or twine around the stalks and under the flower bundle to secure it. Fold the stalks down evenly over the flower head bundle, creating a little cage over the blooms. Weave a ribbon or twine over and under each stalk, around and around, until you have enclosed the entire flower head. Tie off the ribbon or twine at the bottom. This project can be a little tedious, but the effort is worth it, especially if you have ever seen the price of lavender wands in a store!

Don't throw away the stripped-off leaves. They have many uses. One use is for cooking and baking. If you are going to use them in a culinary fashion, make sure you are not using pesticides on your bushes. You don't want to inadvertently poison yourself.

In the kitchen, flowers and leaves of lavender can be used fresh or dried. Some suggestions include making a lavender vinaigrette by steeping the leaves or flowers in vinegar. This also works to make a fragrant cleaning product.