Gardening Etcetera: Behold the picturesque pinyon pine

“Oh, hi there! I remember you. You’re the pinyon lady!” The nursery manager called out as I strolled up their pathway. She then explained, “I’m sorry, I don’t recall your name. I only remember that you love pinyon pines.”

I’m sure she was thinking back to a number of months earlier when I had come there with the intent of purchasing a pinyon pine. I was disappointed to learn the entire year’s pinyon pine shipment had been delivered to them with a deadly infestation, and those trees had to be destroyed.

An amused grin spreading across my face, I replied, “Well then, I guess I am the pinyon lady. I’m Cindy Murray, and someone called to inform me you just received some pinyons.”

“Oh yes, and you were the first on our waiting list for this shipment we’ve received from the university,” she explained as she pointed out three pinyon pines. They were lovely, robust specimens, so I purchased one.

Now, before I go on about this particular pinyon, I’d like to discuss these delightful trees in general.