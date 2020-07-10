Gardening Etcetera: Behold the picturesque pinyon pine

“Oh, hi there! I remember you. You’re the pinyon lady!” The nursery manager called out as I strolled up their pathway. She then explained, “I’m sorry, I don’t recall your name. I only remember that you love pinyon pines.”
I’m sure she was thinking back to a number of months earlier when I had come there with the intent of purchasing a pinyon pine. I was disappointed to learn the entire year’s pinyon pine shipment had been delivered to them with a deadly infestation, and those trees had to be destroyed.
An amused grin spreading across my face, I replied, “Well then, I guess I am the pinyon lady. I’m Cindy Murray, and someone called to inform me you just received some pinyons.”
“Oh yes, and you were the first on our waiting list for this shipment we’ve received from the university,” she explained as she pointed out three pinyon pines. They were lovely, robust specimens, so I purchased one.
Now, before I go on about this particular pinyon, I’d like to discuss these delightful trees in general.
My fascination with pinyon pine dates to my childhood. Many summers my family would escape the smoggy Southern California suburbs to the high desert climes of the American Southwest. Invariably we drove through many miles of, what the guidebooks termed, “pygmy forests.” While I had always marveled at the towering Ponderosa pines, for me the pygmy forests, with their seemingly shrunken trees of pinyon pines and junipers, were utterly enchanting! I was especially spellbound with the miniature needles, scaled-down pine cones, contorted trunks, and the stately but stout stature of the pinyon pines.
Even now, it seems the more I learn about pinyon pines, the more captivating they become. Specifically, I have discovered the pinyon jay, one of the canniest birds I have encountered. With dusky blue and black plumage, they resemble other jays, but these guys live together socially in flocks of up to 100 individuals in the pygmy forests, foraging for and then caching pinyon seeds. These jays play a major role in the distribution of these nut-like seeds throughout the American Southwest.
Pinyon pines populate — often commingled with junipers — somewhat dry expanses at mid-elevations (4,000-7,500 ft.) in well-draining soils of low fertility. They grow extraordinarily slowly, rarely reaching heights taller than 35 feet. A typical tree of sixty years old is about six or seven feet tall. Some specimens live over 600 years.
These trees may seem to be indestructible; however in 2002 and 2003 a combination of factors occurred simultaneously, which resulted in the demise of forty to eighty percent of the pinyon pines in large expanses of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, and Utah. The die-offs were so immense they could be viewed from outer space. The underlying cause: drought paired with excessive heat, which induced the trees to be so weakened they became infested with bark beetles, serving up the final death blow. Not only that, some healthy expanses of pygmy forests were, and still are, being encroached upon by an excess of juniper.
Regrettably, scientists theorize that this type of event — a huge ecologic transformation occurring rapidly — may be triggered by global warming. Die-offs of these trees will likely occur time and again.
My husband and I are now the proud owners of three pinyon pines, our most picturesque being the one I bought that day as the “the pinyon lady.”
While there’s nothing I can do to prevent ecological calamities, I can endeavor to be a good steward for my own pinyons, which requires treating them as they would be treated in their natural environment. I irrigate them slowly but deeply about every two or three weeks during dry spells in spring and early summer, and I never fertilize them. This coming fall, I’ll water them thoroughly to see them through the winter.
I can now rest assured my pinyons will continue to be distinctive and impressive focal points in my landscaping tableau. As a bonus, some day they may even reward us with a fine crop of pinyon nuts!
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are still here to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail. A Master Gardener will return your call or message.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.