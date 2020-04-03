Gardening Etcetera: Balancing function with aesthetics in our landscapes

April is upon us, and while it's still too early to plant vegetables in the ground, it’s never too early to put some time and talent into developing a landscape design to beautify or improve the function of our properties. Some of us merely desire to repurpose an old plot, whereas others look forward to building from a clean slate.
Before we get started, here are a few points to keep in mind: We live in a high desert; the months of April, May, and June are quite dry; our temperatures may fluctuate wildly; and our high-elevation sunlight is intense year-round.
The first step of designing your plot is to decide what its purpose will be. Do you need a spacious clearing for children, entertaining, or pets? Perhaps a pollinator garden adorned with flowers? Warm sunshine radiating through windows during winter? Shade in the summer? How about a low-maintenance or xeric plot?
Next, take note of your microclimates—areas differentiated from each other by their unique temperatures, sun exposure, wind, and moisture. Keep in mind that during winter, previously sunny, dry spots may become shady and moist, due to the sun being lower in the sky. Moreover, no matter the time of year, south or west-facing slopes and exposures will likely be sunnier and drier when compared to north or east-facing ones.
You can change an unwanted microclimate into a desirable one through savvy use of vegetation. For example, on hot days, the canopies of nearby deciduous trees will shade homes, while reflecting sunshine away. Conversely, during winter, the absence of leaves will allow radiant energy to filter through. Small to medium deciduous trees, specifically honey locust, crabapple, amur maple, and English hawthorn would fit the bill beautifully, without overpowering your entire yard.
Also, wind breaks significantly reduce snowdrift and wind velocity. Good wind-blocking trees include: blue spruce, Arizona cypress, junipers, and Norway spruce. Shrubs that serve well as windbreaks are the larger cotoneasters and boxwood. Clusters of several varieties work well and are aesthetically pleasing. Plant specimens a bit closer together than their projected mature spread.
Keeping any huge, shade-inducing evergreens, like our Ponderosa pine and Colorado blue spruce well away from your abode will give these beauties room to grow, and allow the sun’s warming rays to reach your home in the winter.
You may, as I do, aim to incorporate color into your landscape from April through October. Forsythia, snapdragon, crocus, creeping phlox, and daffodil are some of the earliest bloomers. Not long after, the crabapples and fruit trees go into a blooming frenzy, along with blanket flowers. Come fall, wildflowers abound throughout the region, and our nurseries offer a medley of color-clad trees and shrubs.
Because of our thin soils and dry conditions, traditional lush bluegrass or fine fescue lawns are quickly becoming a thing of the past here. If you’re determined to have them, be prepared to put a lot of time and money into their care. Grasses native to the region will be less thirsty, hardier, and more disease resistant.
If one of your goals is to conserve water—called xeric landscaping—your best bet is to embrace native plants while intermingling some drought-resistant exotics as well. Native pines, juniper shrubs, and juniper trees will lend lush, green hues to your property year-round without much irrigation. Large shrubs, such as shrubby cinquefoil, Apache plume, and burning bush will serve as lovely accents, as well as adding a bit of privacy when planted along the perimeters of your landscape. Perennials such as penstemons, asters, yarrow, lupine, catmint, and coneflowers resist drought once established. And eye-catching xeric annual flowers like sunflowers and zinnias may act as fillers amongst your other plantings.
One of the best ways to decipher what plants will thrive in your environment, is to walk through your neighborhood and take note of what vegetation looks most attractive to you. Ask your neighbors how these plants are maintained and how much irrigation they require. For, ultimately, the proof is in the planting.
Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are available to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Coconino Master Gardener will return your call or email.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, elementary tutor and Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. Gardening questions can be sent to CoconinoMasterGardeners@gmail.com or submitted to the Master Gardener Hotline: 928-773-6115.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.