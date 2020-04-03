Gardening Etcetera: Balancing function with aesthetics in our landscapes

One of the best ways to decipher what plants will thrive in your environment, is to walk through your neighborhood and take note of what vegetation looks most attractive to you. Ask your neighbors how these plants are maintained and how much irrigation they require. For, ultimately, the proof is in the planting.

Even though the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office is closed, we are available to answer your gardening questions. Call 928-773-6115 and leave a message or email CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com. A Coconino Master Gardener will return your call or email.

Cindy Murray is a biologist, elementary tutor and Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc. Gardening questions can be sent to CoconinoMasterGardeners@gmail.com or submitted to the Master Gardener Hotline: 928-773-6115.