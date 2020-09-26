Gardening Etcetera: Autopsy results on tomato plants: early blight

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Master Gardener,

My tomato plants took quite a beating this year and were barely productive. I think the problem started when a couple of leaves on a lower branch of just one of my tomato plants developed small, irregular, brown patches. The patches got big, leathery, and contained concentric rings. Many of the infected leaves turned yellow and fell off the plant. Not only did this scourge spread all over the plant, but onto my other tomato plants as well. The odd thing is, none of the plants died.

Dear Gardener,

I’m sorry to hear your tomatoes were afflicted with what I believe was early blight, a disease caused by a fungus called Alternaria solani. The tell-tale sign of early blight is that each of its leaf spots grow in a concentric-ringed pattern, giving it a bulls-eye appearance. Alternaria solani spores lie dormant in the soil and on infected plant debris during the winter and are activated in spring or summer when they become wet or are exposed to at least 90% humidity. The soil-borne spores often infect tomato plants when rain or irrigation water hits the ground beneath the plant and splashes onto it. Other methods of transport and contamination include insects, wind, and even human contact.