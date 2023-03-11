After a winter like this one, there’s so much to look forward to when summer arrives. Lots of things will be familiar to us — longer days, favorite perennials blooming in our gardens, the calling and courtship of songbirds — while some things will be new.

So come visit the new pond and wetland at Willow Bend! Built by the Coconino Parks and Recreation Department (CCPR) staff and planted by Friends of Willow Bend Gardens volunteers, they’re the last piece of a multi-year project to establish an Arizona Watchable Wildlife Experience (AWWE) in the heart of Flagstaff. Together, they offer a rare bit of habitat for water-loving plants and animals, and an oasis of beauty and tranquility for us humans.

Geoffrey Gross, CCPR Natural Resource Supervisor, used his considerable artistic and practical skills to create these features within Archuleta County Park. He carved and cast bronze bas-reliefs of a red-winged blackbird and a great blue heron and riveted them to boulders he shaped to frame the path to the water’s edge.

After excavating the pond with a backhoe — and jackhammering the basalt at the bottom to deepen it — he used a front-end loader to position boulders around the shoreline, leaving part of it bare mud to capture tracks of animals coming for a drink. He built a cascading waterfall to attract wildlife with its sound (as well as to aerate the pond) and a boardwalk for us to observe the pond close-up. He made swales and slopes in the wetland to capture stormwater runoff from the parking lot.

The pond sustains wildlife over a surprising distance. Resident and migratory birds fly to it from all directions for water and bathing. At dusk, bats leave their roosts under tree bark and roof eaves to nab hovering insects and swoop down to sip water. In the dim and dark hours, deer and raccoons come up from Sinclair Wash to drink from it too. The pond is also an ecosystem in itself. Dragonfly nymphs spend weeks underwater eating mosquito larvae and other water creatures, then emerge as adults to catch other flying insects.

Wetlands occur where water seasonally saturates the ground. At Willow Bend, rain and snowmelt flow from the parking lot into the wetland, where flood-tolerant plants slow it down and allow sediments to settle. Pollutants stick to soil particles; some are taken up by plants or microorganisms as the water percolates into the ground. While a constructed wetland like this is not as biodiverse as a natural one, nevertheless it sustains wildlife, captures and purifies runoff, and improves water quality in its own small way. It also counters a persistent view that wetlands are wastelands that should be drained and put to use.

Both wetlands and ponds are radiating habitats, which means they sustain ever-widening circles of different plants and animals. More than 80% of wildlife species in Arizona depend on a wetland or streamside habitat at some point in their life cycles. Yet both of those habitats are very rare in Arizona now.

As the first features you’ll see as you approach the Willow Bend Environmental Education Center, the pond and wetland are an invitation to pause and become aware of the natural world around you. Perhaps their most wonderful aspect is the way they captivate children and gentle busy and distracted adults, coaxing them to slow down and delight in nature. They reflect the spirit of our community, with its deep affinity for nature and encouragement of the curious child in all of us.

Because the park is free and open to everyone throughout the year, you can experience the pond and wetland at any time. Birders appear at dawn and dusk, seniors and dog walkers pause by it on their daily rounds, students read by the waterfall, and local families picnic on the boardwalk. International visitors appear now and then, having searched for a local park on their smartphones.

The pond and wetland are also treasured amenities for those who live in the surrounding underserved and student neighborhoods.

Willow Bend Environmental Education Center is located at 703 E. Sawmill Road in Flagstaff within Elizabeth “Liz” C. Archuleta County Park.