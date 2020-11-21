Gardening Etcetera: Are you, too, one of Flagstaff's 'Accidental Gardeners'?

I loved Anne Tyler’s novel, "The Accidental Tourist," when I read it years ago and have often thought being an accidental gardener describes me — and probably lots of people gardening in Flagstaff — too.
I did not grow up gardening. My first house, however, came with a magnificent garden. It was in Madison, Wisconsin and sat on nearly an acre, with a fenced backyard enclosing a twelve-foot border of shrubs and perennials on all sides.
This was in 1971 and the house cost $100,000. (Those were the days.) The front yard gloried in a dozen fragrant roses, masses of tiger lilies, and banks of hydrangeas. I still remember the heavenly scent of the mock oranges bordering the backyard. I spent one summer picking the huge raspberry patch non-stop. I practically begged people to take more because the berries just kept coming.
Several moves back and forth between the East Coast and Midwest led to tiny attempts to recreate some of the wonders of that first garden. Moving around a lot taught me tulips, daffodils, irises, coreopsis, yarrow, roses, peony, and daylilies were reliable flowers. They grew abundantly in every environment I lived.
But then I moved to Flagstaff. For my new front yard, I ordered the same, wonderful daylilies I had grown in the past, including nocturnal, fragrant Hemerocallis citrina, ‘Olallie Red’ and near-black cultivars. I expected that, like my East Coast and Midwest experiences, I would have an abundant bank of them within a couple of years. Think again.
My new Flagstaff house had a native backyard garden that I just watched the first year to see what would come up. Disappointment with the non-showiness of this garden spurred me into action, digging up all those native plants and replacing them with plants I expected would create a waterfall of flowers.
Such ignorance. I found the accidental gardener, like the accidental tourist, is jolted into reality and has to face the decision to go back to her old way of thinking or move on with the new reality. It took time, just like it took time for the main character in the book, but slowly I learned gardening in Flagstaff requires patience, special attention to the soil and weather, and most importantly, new ways of thinking about what is beautiful.
I learned to focus and revel in the perfection of a single or a small group of plants or blooms. I learned those native plants might not be quite as showy as my Midwest and East Coast favorites, but they attracted many beautiful butterflies, bees, and birds. When they survived the snow, cold, wind, shade, and drought, they were miracles of color and joy.
Here are some of the accidental gardening discoveries I made. First, a label of perennial did not mean it will come back every year. This was a big surprise to me. Columbines and Shasta Daisies were often perennial for many years and then just disappeared. I love tulips but do not plant them anymore because they rarely bloomed more than one or two seasons. Daffodils, on the other hand, were always reliable bloomers. Second, planting with good rich dirt meant almost nothing the following year. Soil needs to be amended with organic matter every year. Lastly, water was the stuff of life but expensive. During my second year in Flagstaff, I planted fifty bare root Amur Maples around the borders of my yard. Only two stayed alive because I had no way to water them or protect them from the deer.
It has taken me years to discover plants that thrived in my garden, and surprise, surprise, many of them turned out to be native plants. Now my garden has flowers blooming from early spring to a hard fall freeze.
I was not able to enroll in the Coconino Master Gardener course until I retired. But wow! Once I did, how my understanding of gardening in Flagstaff exploded. The Master Gardener course is now available online, and I wish I could have taken it in that format years ago. But being an accidental gardener has had its benefits too. I have experienced the reality anew every season.
Pat Haeuser worked many years at NAU and is now happily retired with lots more time for gardening. She became a Coconino Master Gardener in 2019.
We will offer several options for taking the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2021. Contact hbraun@arizona.edu for more information.
