Nine years ago, I penned a piece on the pinyon jay, a lively, garrulous bird endemic to the American Southwest. Because Gardening Etcetera has gained many readers since then, and the bird plays a vital role in our county’s ecology, I’m writing this follow-up.

Pinyon jays are oft-mistaken for other jays in the region, scrub and Steller’s, and vice versa. But there are differences. For one, pinyon and scrub jays aren’t crowned with a crest like Steller’s jays. Secondly, the pinyon jay’s bill is longer than the others, like a spike, to enable the bird to pry stubborn pine nuts from green cones. Additionally, it sports the shortest tail of the three, and is the only jay to be overall grayish-blue at maturity.

This jay, unlike others, is highly dependent upon its relationship with members of the flock, which may number from a few individuals to hundreds. I, myself, pause when I detect the calls of a flock winging into our neighborhood, “WAAH-WAAH-WAAH!”, then a quavering “WEH-EH-EH-EH!” Just for fun, as they come within sight, I start counting each one, but often they veer off into little groups alighting hither and thither in search of food and water. Soon, a few approach my property voicing a raucous “RACK, RACK, RACK”, and I hold my breath in anticipation, hoping a few will forage for underground grubs, take a draft from our bird bath, or sample some aspen catkins. (Darn! My pinyon pines aren’t mature enough to produce pine cones. My neighbor readily attracts these jays with shelled peanuts and wild bird seed.) In 16 years of living in Coconino County, I have never attained a true pinyon jay flock count — I usually estimate it to number about 50 or 60.

These jays share a complex communication system. Each of the three calls I mentioned previously carries its own signification, including a warning cry from a sentinel bird. And somehow, the mate of one bird often knows where its partner has cached its nuts.

The pinyon jay and the pinyon pine evolved together and are interdependent. The bird’s winter food supply relies on the availability of pinyon nuts for the jay to cache beneath the woodlands floor. In return, the tree receives a boost in its reproduction rate from the many forgotten nuts (seeds) stashed underground. Each member of the flock carries about 40 nuts in its expandable esophagus to a designated site. If a core pinyon-juniper woodland has had a poor pinyon nut harvest the previous summer, the flock leaves the region in search of better pickings.

Sad to say, since 1970, the pinyon jay species has lost about 2.3 million individuals, a staggering reduction of 78.7%. The situation is so bad that a petition was recently submitted for the species to be protected under the Endangered Species Act. Additionally, the 2022 “State of the Birds Report” for the United States included the pinyon jay in its listing of seventy species they have identified as tipping point species: “those that have lost half of their populations in the past 50 years and are on track to lose another half…unless something changes.”

How did this happen? Much of the pinyon jay nesting grounds -- open pinyon-juniper forests, sagebrush, chaparral, and pine forests -- have been altered by human-caused threats such as agricultural development.

A study by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service entitled, “Conservation Strategy for the Pinyon Jay” has ascertained that further research needs to be conducted to answer these questions: are pinyon jays suffering from thinning, prescribed burns or other wildland management practices?; how is the mutualistic relationship between the bird and tree affected by environmental disturbances?; would multiple methods of vegetation management affect pine tree health and productivity?; and how does climate change affect the ecology of pinyon-pine woodlands?

Hopefully, these studies and others like them move forward quickly to discover and implement methods of reversing declines in pinyon jay populations both in Coconino County and across the American Southwest. I myself will do my best to track any progress and report back to the readers of this column.