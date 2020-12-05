Gardening Etcetera: Any volunteers? You never know what might sprout in the garden

My approach to gardening has mirrored the way I manage most of my pursuits.
I appreciate order and find comfort in the execution of a well-thought-out plan. I strive for color-schemed flower beds, neat rows of vegetables, vines trained to encapsulate their trellises, trees lining the drive, etc, etc, etc. I have dreams about what I want the garden to look like and work hard every gardening season to try and make the dreams reality.
The result? I repeatedly have found that perfection is as elusive in gardening as it is in other aspects of life, and the pursuit often diminishes my enjoyment of the end result. More simply put, gardening is teaching me to appreciate that there is beauty in the unplanned.
The surprise and wonder of volunteer plants was one of my first lessons towards a more flexible approach to gardening. In garden terms, a volunteer is a plant that sprouts and grows where it was not intentionally planted, whether it be from wind, water, bird or a clumsy gardener (who me?).
One of my first volunteer experiences was with a tomato plant growing within my phlox. Because the phlox flower bed was located next to the house, my volunteer tomato was warm and cozy among the flowers and ended up outproducing the other ten-plus tomato plants I had meticulously planted in what I thought were optimal areas throughout the garden. Of course, the tomato plant looked out of place among all of that pink phlox, but one had to consider that the flowers, although pretty, were not edible. Both types of plants served a purpose, so I let them all stay.
Of course, this was not a lone incident of unintentional intermingling. In my continued quest for order, I would pull out sprouts in my vegetable garden that I had not intentionally put there. Like most gardeners, I thought I was weeding.
Eventually, I got behind in my weeding and some of those weeds started to bloom. Were those flowers in the vegetable garden cosmos? Oh my! All of a sudden, they were six feet tall, blooming profusely, and vigorously taking over the green beans. And I let them. The beans became a mediocre crop compared to those glorious cosmos. I had to make some hard decisions in subsequent years to ensure an appropriate cohabitation of cosmos and vegetables, but in the end, many of the cosmos got to stay.
Another of my favorite accidents involved the innards from a spaghetti squash that I had thrown in the garden to feed the chickens one winter evening.
My picky chickens did not like squash innards I guess, because in the spring, the seeds of that squash sprouted into huge plants that completely took over the lettuce bed. That fall, I harvested the equivalent of a zucchini crop of large spaghetti squash. There were dozens of them, and I was giving them away. I was so glad I did not pull those plants out, as I had never had even a fraction of that success with growing winter squash intentionally.
I now embrace a more casual approach to gardening and have recently learned to be satisfied with whatever success comes from randomness.
This spring, I was plagued by a shoulder surgery that limited my ability to garden to the extent that is typical for me. To compensate, I found myself tossing a mix of seeds at my garden beds with my good hand. Sort of a “let her rip and hope for the best” approach. There would be no measured planting, thinning, or rearranging. Those seeds, along with whatever volunteers sprouted from the year before, and some existing perennials all mixed together became my garden. As summer took hold, there were pepper plants growing among dianthus, tomatoes mixed with zinnias, squash plants holding up chrysanthemums and a carpet of beautiful green that turned out to be Italian parsley, all guarded by a couple of gigantic sunflowers. Oh and of course, lots of cosmos.
Wow! What a beautiful mess — just like I had planned.
Cindy Chilcoat has been gardening in Flagstaff since 1989 with a focus mostly on vegetables and flowers. She completed the Coconino Master Gardener program in 2015. We will offer several options for taking the Coconino Master Gardener class in 2021. For more information, visit: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.