Gardening Etcetera: Any volunteers? You never know what might sprout in the garden

My approach to gardening has mirrored the way I manage most of my pursuits.

I appreciate order and find comfort in the execution of a well-thought-out plan. I strive for color-schemed flower beds, neat rows of vegetables, vines trained to encapsulate their trellises, trees lining the drive, etc, etc, etc. I have dreams about what I want the garden to look like and work hard every gardening season to try and make the dreams reality.

The result? I repeatedly have found that perfection is as elusive in gardening as it is in other aspects of life, and the pursuit often diminishes my enjoyment of the end result. More simply put, gardening is teaching me to appreciate that there is beauty in the unplanned.

The surprise and wonder of volunteer plants was one of my first lessons towards a more flexible approach to gardening. In garden terms, a volunteer is a plant that sprouts and grows where it was not intentionally planted, whether it be from wind, water, bird or a clumsy gardener (who me?).