Gardening Etcetera: Advice for the gardening novice eager to begin

Q: I want a garden, but I don’t even know where to start. What would you suggest?

A: This is probably the question we get asked the most because starting any project can be the daunting step. But there are a few questions you can ask yourself to streamline the process.

First, think about the purpose you want the garden to serve. Do you want it for beauty, food, or a hybrid between the two? Most people don’t know what they want until they see other gardens or landscaping they like, so take a walk around your neighborhood and see what draws your eye. Use the components you were drawn to and work them into your yard. Many people find they want a hybrid of beauty and edibility. Depending on the amount of space you have, this is completely possible. And now that you have an idea, it’s time to consider the logistical details to make your garden a reality.

SPACE

Knowing the size of the area you want to garden helps in planning how much you’ll have to spend and how to lay out the design. Some people in our area have acres to work with, others, a patio with pots. All can be beautiful and productive, so don’t let space be your discouragement. Simply plan with area constraints in mind.

WATER