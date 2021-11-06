Gardening Etcetera: A wildflower seed extravaganza in Flagstaff

I have marvelous news from the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library. Volunteers have been busily harvesting and packing local wildflower seeds for you, the residents of Coconino County, to beautify your own landscapes. And, since wildflowers are best sown in fall or winter, this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time!
Here’s how to participate: come down to the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office at 2304 N. 3rd St., Flagstaff, sign in, and then choose the varieties of flowers that suit your fancy. You may take up to five packets, and you can even come back for more.
Plant your seeds now or wait until immediately before a snowstorm. The forthcoming cold season will satisfy the cold stratification (treatment) some seeds require, while a layer of snow simply sinks the seeds into the earth. Be certain to prepare your soil so it is loose and weed-free. You won’t need to water your seeds until late spring or summer. Some folks wait for the monsoon to commence, but that could be a tad risky. Be patient -- some seeds may take several seasons to be coaxed out of their dormancy. Here’s a minute sampling of flower seeds being offered:
With its column-shaped, purple-brown center and drooping yellow or red petals, Mexican Hat (Ratibida columnaris) resembles a sombrero for some folks. It’s a drought-hardy perennial that, in the wild, grows along roadsides and in forest clearings.
Blanketflower or Indian blanket (Gaillardia spp.) is a two-foot-tall perennial that adorns itself with three-inch wide, reddish-purple petals tipped with a splash of yellow. It too prefers dry, open sites.
Golden-Spur Columbine (Aquilegia chrysantha) is a four-foot tall perennial. It flourishes along streambeds or shady forests and has always fascinated me. Its yellow blooms are bedecked with five, two-inch-long backward-projecting spurs. These spurs were designed by nature for the hawk moth, with its long proboscis, to partake of the nectar hidden within. In doing so, the moth inadvertently pollinates the flower. Hummingbirds, too, favor the columbine’s sweet nectar.
Purple Tansy Aster (Machaeranthera spp.) is a highly adaptable perennial finding homes in disturbed soils, roadsides, fields, as well as streambanks and washes in diverse elevations. Tansy Aster may reach a height of twenty inches and garbs itself in a profusion of purple daisy-like flowers.
The little-known, shrub-like Broom Groundsel (Senecio spartioides) resembles rabbitbrush, and the two species share similar habitats. Upon a closer perspective, you’ll notice the broom groundsel displays tiny heads of appealing, daisy-like yellow flowers rather than the golden brush-shaped flowers of rabbitbrush. The entire bush will likely die down to the ground each fall.
Another shrub-like perennial, Scarlet Cinquefoil (Potentilla thurberi), bears bundles of serrated leaflets and dainty scarlet-to-deep-red, rose-like flowers. They proliferate in both my semi-shady, moist flower garden and alongside the dry, gravelly road in front of my house.
This year we have a fair amount of penstemons, both in mixed assortments and individual packs. Penstemons are perennials adorned with hummingbird-luring, asymmetrical, tubular flowers. Rocky Mountain penstemon (Penstemon strictus) stands about 32” and flaunts vibrant purple blooms, while Palmer’s penstemon (Penstemon palmeri) grows taller and shows off light pink, fragrant ones. Our assorted packs also include the four-foot, scarlet, beardlip penstemon (Penstemon barbatus) and many penstemon hybrids.
Scarlet Gilia or skyrocket (Ipomopsis aggregata) resemble red penstemons, but the inflorescence is symmetrical and flecked with yellow. It is a biennial, growing a low rosette of fernlike leaves the first summer, then blooming the next. Like most penstemons, they require full sun and good drainage.
The Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library offers much, much more than just wildflower seeds. This home-grown treasure is also fully stocked with a huge variety of vegetable seeds. Let’s all take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. I hope to see you there!
Cindy Murray is a biologist, co-editor of Gardening Etc. and a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension. Like us on facebook: www.facebook.com/growflagstaffseedlibrary.