Gardening Etcetera: A wildflower seed extravaganza in Flagstaff

I have marvelous news from the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library. Volunteers have been busily harvesting and packing local wildflower seeds for you, the residents of Coconino County, to beautify your own landscapes. And, since wildflowers are best sown in fall or winter, this opportunity couldn’t have come at a better time!

Here’s how to participate: come down to the Coconino Cooperative Extension Office at 2304 N. 3rd St., Flagstaff, sign in, and then choose the varieties of flowers that suit your fancy. You may take up to five packets, and you can even come back for more.

Plant your seeds now or wait until immediately before a snowstorm. The forthcoming cold season will satisfy the cold stratification (treatment) some seeds require, while a layer of snow simply sinks the seeds into the earth. Be certain to prepare your soil so it is loose and weed-free. You won’t need to water your seeds until late spring or summer. Some folks wait for the monsoon to commence, but that could be a tad risky. Be patient -- some seeds may take several seasons to be coaxed out of their dormancy. Here’s a minute sampling of flower seeds being offered: