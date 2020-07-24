GARDENING ETCETERA: A germ of an idea on what's stunting growth

Dear Master Gardener:
Because I have had good results in my gardening endeavors over the past couple of years, this season I decided to grow several varieties of vegetables I had never grown before.
But not only have I had a poor germination rate for these “new veggies,” my tried-and-true ones are stunted and looking very sad indeed. Two years ago, we had a decent crop of corn. This year however, the stalks are toppling over and some of the leaves are purplish. I live in Doney Park where our winds have been more ferocious than ever this season. Could this be part of the problem?
Dear Gardener:
Yes, the wind, along with a number of other weather events this spring and early summer have been a bane to Northern Arizona gardeners everywhere. Our own corn crop has suffered significantly — first, most of our seedlings froze on June 8, then after we replanted, some of the seedlings blew over. Recently, a Doney Park seasoned gardener told me he plants his corn seeds three inches deep and that way never has to contend with the wind. Purple seedlings may be due to cold temperatures as well as compacted soil and phosphorus deficiency.
So, here’s a few tips we can both follow when growing corn next season: to avoid compaction and retain nutrients as well as moisture, we must be sure to add plenty of organic matter to the soil before planting each year (this holds true for any vegetable garden); in Doney Park and Timberline, resist the temptation to sow corn before the first week of June; sow the seed deeply — Coconino Master Gardeners recommend planting corn seeds at least 1.5” deep; and since corn is a heavy feeder, apply a 10-10-10 fertilizer when the stalks are 12-18” tall.
As for your seeds’ poor germination, many gardeners have had difficulty keeping seed beds sufficiently moist due to this year’s unusually hot, dry, and windy spring and early summer. Next year try placing burlap over your seed beds and keeping them moist until germination. But keep in mind: carrots, lettuce, onions, beets, peas and spinach and some other veggies don’t germinate well in soil temperatures above 80 degrees. Be certain to tamp down the soil after planting so the seeds have close contact with soil. Lastly, be certain your seeds are stored properly in a cool, dry environment.
Concerning the stunted growth of some of your veggies, check your soil’s moisture frequently to confirm that it’s neither dry nor soggy, and occasionally feed with well-rotted manure or a fertilizer formulated for vegetables.
Many folks new to gardening make the mistake of not digging deep enough when mixing organic material into the seedbed before planting. Or, if they’re making raised beds, they don’t make them deep enough. Additionally, don’t forget to add organic material each year, and see that you plant in fertile soil or potting soil, not an alternative such as mulch.
As well as the type of gardening problems you’re encountering this season, folks are asking why their lettuce is growing a stalk, and why their tomato plants are dropping flowers. First, lettuce sends up a seed-producing stalk, termed “bolting,” in response to rising temperatures. Sad to say, once a lettuce plant bolts, the leaves become bitter, tough and inedible. I, however, have ventured upon a few lettuce varieties that are less heat-sensitive and slow to bolt. These include: the varieties in the seed mixture called ‘Rocky Top’ (found on the internet), ‘Parris Island Cos’ romaine, Oak Leaf, Buttercrunch, and ‘Red Sails’.
Tomato plants may drop their flowers when temperatures go below 55 degrees or above 85 degrees. They likewise do so when the humidity is too high or too low. And while tomatoes are generally self-pollinating, they do
need the aid of a bit of a breeze or bumble bees. You, yourself may accomplish this by gently touching an electric toothbrush to each blossom.
Don’t be downhearted. The monsoon is finally here, and each year I’m amazed at how beautifully our gardens respond to the newfound abundance of water and humidity, accompanied with a leveling off of temperatures.
Cindy Murray is a biologist, Coconino Master Gardener, and co-editor of Gardening Etc.
The next Coconino Master Gardener class will be held online this fall. Contact Gayle Gratop at gaylejennifer2@email.arizona.edu for more information or go to https://extension.arizona.edu/events/2020-08-31/university-arizona-cooperative-extension-online-master-gardener-course-fall-2020.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.