GARDENING ETCETERA: A germ of an idea on what's stunting growth

Dear Master Gardener:

Because I have had good results in my gardening endeavors over the past couple of years, this season I decided to grow several varieties of vegetables I had never grown before.

But not only have I had a poor germination rate for these “new veggies,” my tried-and-true ones are stunted and looking very sad indeed. Two years ago, we had a decent crop of corn. This year however, the stalks are toppling over and some of the leaves are purplish. I live in Doney Park where our winds have been more ferocious than ever this season. Could this be part of the problem?

Dear Gardener:

Yes, the wind, along with a number of other weather events this spring and early summer have been a bane to Northern Arizona gardeners everywhere. Our own corn crop has suffered significantly — first, most of our seedlings froze on June 8, then after we replanted, some of the seedlings blew over. Recently, a Doney Park seasoned gardener told me he plants his corn seeds three inches deep and that way never has to contend with the wind. Purple seedlings may be due to cold temperatures as well as compacted soil and phosphorus deficiency.