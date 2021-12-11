Gardening Etcetera: A celebration of the not-so-bleak Midwinter

For gardeners and farmers in colder climates, the Winter Solstice should be one of the most anticipated days on the calendar. It represents the annual journey from the dark and cold to light and warmth. In short, it’s a celebration of the return to spring. For me, that is synonymous with the growing of green things.

In the Northern Hemisphere, the Winter Solstice is the longest night and shortest day of the year. It can be depressing to be in this, the darkest period, but anciently, it was a cause to rejoice because it meant from then on, the sun would show its face longer. For 2021, the Winter Solstice falls on December 21 and with the disappointingly dry winter so far, I am especially looking forward to it.

Some studies believe humans have been celebrating the Winter Solstice since the Neolithic period, which would have been at the end of the Stone Age, around 10,000 years ago. That means humans figured out rather quickly the movements of the seasons and noticed a pattern! Monuments, such as Stonehenge, are oriented to align with the Winter Solstice sunset. Other areas in Scotland and Ireland also have monoliths, which supports the theory that these structures were used to ritualistically capture the sun on this, the shortest day of the year.

It is a wonder how these structures could be built so long ago to calculate the exact time the seasonal shift occurs, but they do. Not to mention they capture the Summer Solstice as well. And although the last time Stonehenge was likely used by ancient humans was the Iron Age, the placement of the stones is still fairly accurate.

More of a wonder is that many other cultures throughout the world calculated and anticipated the Winter Solstice as well. Most considered it a season to worship their sun deities. The Incans before the Spanish conquest would fast three days then use a mirror to capture the dawn of the Solstice’s sun to kindle a fire. It has been called many names by these various cultures, but the name

Midwinter is my favorite because it reminds me to use the time for reflection, a slowdown, and a peaceful interaction with nature itself. In historical times, this was how the Solstice was treated too, though that didn’t mean it wasn’t also a time for gathering and feasting. And neither should it for us.

Here are some ideas gardeners might find especially appealing to celebrate Midwinter. First, how about potting up some amaryllis or paperwhite bulbs to brighten your home? Second, make a list of all the plants you may want to grow in the future. Even better, pull out bulb, tuber, and seed catalogs to conjure up dreams of how spectacular your garden will be in the summer. If possible, put in your catalog orders by January.

Mapping out my spring and summer plantings is one of my favorite Midwinter activities. Or at least, it is second only to going through the seeds I have collected in autumn and deciding with whom to share them. For the truly ambitious, a Midwinter seed swap would be a wonderful festivity. Some mundane tasks but no less important are mulching garden beds you may have missed in the fall, cleaning seeds you’ve saved and storing them away from rodents, and lastly, polishing and sharpening your tools.

One final tradition I would argue bears emulation comes from Japan, where the solstice is called Toji, and is considered a sacred time for farmers. They welcome the return of the sun, essential for their crops, by lighting bonfires and holding a feast of rice and red beans. Each December 22, Mount Fuji is lit with these pockets of light to encourage the sun.

With the hustle and bustle of the November and December holidays, it is always good for me to remember the tradition of Midwinter — one held by humans for eons — and that is to slow down, take stock, and remember there are lighter days ahead. Truly, there is light after the darkness. Through the bleakness, there is a way to the light again.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening, Etc. column, a Coconino Master Gardener, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples.

