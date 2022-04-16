Gardening Etcetera: A beginner's guide to growing food in Flagstaff

When I moved to Flagstaff in 2005, I was told that it was impossible to grow vegetables here. I’ve heard the same lament about other areas in Arizona, either because the residents thought their climate was too cold, too dry, or too hot.

While it is undeniably challenging to grow food for all the stated reasons, most can be overcome by knowing what to plant and when to plant it. Here are five great edibles to increase your odds of success.

1. BEANS, BEANS, THE MUSICAL FRUIT

Over the centuries, people in this area have been growing beans for personal consumption and profit. Beans can be broken down into two categories: bush and pole. Bush beans produce fruit sooner, but pole beans produce more. Beans are one of the best plants to grow because not only do they yield an easily stored food, but they also increase the available nitrogen in the soil. Beans can be eaten in multiple ways: raw, cooked as young pods, shelled fresh, or dried for use in chilis and stews.

While growing, most require less water than other vegetables, with some like tepary beans needing hardly any water at all. My personal favorite varieties are Scarlet Emperor Runner Beans, Bolita Beans, Indigenous varieties of black beans, and white tepary beans (especially good as hummus). Additionally, here’s a pro tip for you: pole beans can even be started early then transplanted out for a longer growing season.

2. ASIAN GREEN ENVY

Asian greens are extremely cold hardy, grow fast, and are high in many nutrients. Most are spicy and are among the few edibles which grow year-round in our area. Simply cover the garden bed with a cloth on cold nights or during freezing day temperatures. Mustard varieties like ‘Mizuna’ have a milder flavor and can tolerate temperatures in the twenties. Mache, or corn salad, is the hardiest and has a distinct, peppery flavor.

Not too keen on spicy salad mixes? You can always grow spinach as an alternative. Although spinach bolts during the hot temperatures of June and slows its growth from December through February, it is a reliable and low maintenance crop all other months of the year. If you’re growing in warmer areas of Arizona, consider cultivating these varieties as winter crops.

3. RAD RADISHES

Radishes are a quick-growing crop well-suited to our short summers and cool falls. Radishes handle some frost and best of all, most are harvestable within forty-five days. Radish seeds can be interspersed with long-season crops and by the time the other crops begin to take up more space, it is time to pull out and eat the radishes anyway. Beware of aphids with radishes, however, and should any appear, a teaspoon of dish soap diluted in a spray bottle of water then applied to the plants should take care of them.

My favorite varieties are French Breakfast and Watermelon because of their texture, colors, and mild flavor. A culinary pro tip: try sautéing them in butter to mix up how you serve them.

4. SQUASHING MYTHS

Zucchinis and Yellow Summer Squash are vegetables gardeners can’t get rid of fast enough in August. Though they need water and a watchful eye to protect them from beetles, there is little else required to keep summer squash producing fruit. Winter squash do well too, though patience is required as many take at least three months to produce edible fruit. Utilize ones especially adapted to our region, like specific cushaw and hubbard varieties.

5. BEETS GO ON

Beets are another great, cold-tolerant crop. Add the greens to salads or stir-frys and roast or pickle the root for multiple uses. Beets do, however, need a lot of water. Make sure to keep the soil watered evenly for maximum root growth. Favorite varieties of mine are Golden and Chioggia.

No garden success is better than the success you can both taste and see. This is especially true when you’re keeping your food as local as your backyard. Hopefully armed with this list, you can have the courage to plant and grow at least a few edibles from seed. Then when people say it’s impossible to grow food, you can show them your beautiful proof.

Jackee Alston has been gardening and farming in the Flagstaff and Verde Valley since 2005 and 2015, respectively. She is the co-editor of the Gardening Etcetera column, a Coconino Master Gardener with Arizona Cooperative Extension, founder of the Grow Flagstaff! Seed Library, Development Specialist for the Rocky Mountain Seed Alliance, children’s author, and the mother of three remarkable humans. She honors those whose land she now calls home, including the Hohokam, Hopi, Western Apache, Pueblo, and Dine peoples. If you have a gardening question, send a message to CoconinoMasterGardener@gmail.com and a Coconino Master Gardener will answer your question. Or call the Coconino Master Gardener Hotline at 928-773-6112 and leave a message. A Master Gardener will return your call.

