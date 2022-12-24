Gardening Etcetera: 25 signs you might be a Coconino Master Gardener

1. You can remember the frost-free date for Flagstaff but not your husband’s birthday.

2. You find seeds in your pockets on laundry day, and you can’t remember where they came from, but you plant them anyway.

3. You try to keep your holiday poinsettias alive for the next year.

4. You insist that each vacation include a trip to a botanic garden no matter the season.

5. You tell everyone you know when you harvested your first tomato of the season.

6. You insist on saving all 100 tomato seedlings you started even though you only have room to plant six.

7. You will give away extra seedlings, but you will never give away your compost.

8. You wash your hair to get your fingernails clean.

9. You love watching a group of second graders happily digging up carrots.

10. You wake up in the middle of a cold night and wonder if you should go out and cover your tomatoes.

11. You consider earthworms as your friends.

12. You love native grasses.

13. You think that a compost pile heating up is really cool.

14. You own two copies of ‘Native Plants for High-Elevation Western Gardens.’

15. You ask for a load of manure for your birthday.

16. You use the word manure in everyday conversation.

17. You know how many bags of fertilizer (or manure) your car will hold.

18. You have no problem running outside pre-dawn wrapped in your quilt to shoo the deer from your garden.

19. You wish you named your daughter Lily, or Petal, or Violet.

20. You named your dog after your favorite plant.

21. You use the genus of a favorite native plant for the password on your computer.

22. You are a dinner guest at a friend’s house, and you ask if you can take the vegetable trimmings home for your compost pile.

23. You can’t stay seated in the garden to relax without noticing weeds that need pulling or spent flowers that need deadheading.

24. You proudly show pictures of your garden and vegetable harvest instead of pictures of your kids and pets.

And my new favorite…

25. You smell dirt – and smile.

If you identified with six or more of these signs, take the plunge and consider becoming a Coconino Master Gardener. You are already on your way. The next Coconino Master Gardener class starts on Jan. 23. This year, there are two options: an in-person class that meets every Monday evening from 5:30 to 8:30 and an online version that is asynchronous. Both classes wrap up on May 8 with a take-home final.

The Coconino Master Gardener Program has been around since 1991 and is managed by the Coconino office of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. Next year marks the 50th anniversary of the Extension Master Gardener Program. It was started in 1973 in King County, Washington to help Extension faculty answer the overwhelming number of gardening questions that were coming in from homeowners. But the program is more than just answering questions. Dr. David Gibbey, one of the founders, believed in helping people become better gardeners by solving problems and sharing information. His motto was and still is “Do something good, pass on something good.”

The goal of our Master Gardener class is to train volunteers in gardening and horticulture and to encourage them to help their community through horticulture education. We learn all about high elevation gardening and cover topics such as botany for gardeners, soils, plant propagation, plant problem diagnosis, insect management, pruning, fruit tree care, berries, vegetable gardening, ornamental plants, composting, irrigation, wildlife management, native plants, invasive plants, and urban forestry. Whew!

We ask that you contribute 50 volunteer hours by helping at the county extension office, giving gardening talks, answering gardening questions, or by volunteering at any number of sites in our community including the Olivia White Hospice Home Garden, school gardens, the Arboretum at Flagstaff, or local parks such as Riordan Mansion State Historic Park. The choice is yours, but we ask that there is some form of horticulture education involved.

You can find more information about the Master Gardener program at: https://extension.arizona.edu/coconino-master-gardener.