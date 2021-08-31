Game and Fish offers wood cutting permits for area off Snowbowl Road

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission has authorized, by permit only, fuel wood cutting and removal on the Lamar Haines Wildlife Area (LHWA). The permits are free to the public and can be utilized during the wood cutting season from Sept. 1 to Nov. 15.

The LHWA is located approximately 3 miles up Snow Bowl Road northwest of Flagstaff. More detailed directions to LHWA will be available when obtaining the wood cutting permit.

The public can only obtain a permit from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Flagstaff Regional Office located at 3500 S. Lake Mary Road.

Anyone obtaining a permit must adhere to several requirements:

● All permit holders must sign an agreement and waiver of liability forms and carry the agreement form with them while cutting, gathering and transporting firewood.

● Fuel wood cutting is for personal use only and the wood may not be sold. The permit is only issued for the LHWA and does not include other department wildlife areas, public or private lands.

● Vehicle access is authorized only within the LHWA while actively engaged in wood cutting and gathering; no off-road driving is allowed.