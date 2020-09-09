Game and Fish asks hunters to help keep Chronic Wasting Disease out of Arizona

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Arizona Game and Fish Department is asking deer and elk hunters to do their part and help them keep Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) out of Arizona.

CWD affects the nervous system, and there are no treatments or vaccines for the fatal disease. Hunters are encouraged to bring in the head of their harvested animal — especially bucks and bulls — and include accurate hunter and hunt information to ensure they can track the animal if the disease should be detected.

The disease is transmitted and spread by animal movement and direct contact, which means the illegal importation of a cervid carcass or parts with brain or spinal column tissue of an infected animal could introduce the disease into Arizona.

Symptoms of CWD in deer and elk include drastic weight loss, stumbling, listlessness and other neurological symptoms.

Hunters can submit their samples to any department office statewide, but only after calling and scheduling a delivery time between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Walk-ins are not accepted.