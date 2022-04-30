Future of Thorpe Park parcel to be discussed during public event Saturday

A community meeting concerning the future design of the Thorpe Park Annex parcel will happen onsite at 192 N. Thorpe Road on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m.

The meeting will be hosted by the City of Flagstaff parks, recreation, open space and events division in partnership with Southwest Decision Resources and Wheat Design Group. The afternoon will include food trucks, opportunities to learn and provide feedback on initial ideas for the parcel, and a “build a park” activity where participants can collectively design elements of the park in a hands-on manner.

“We are excited to welcome the community in person for this design discussion,” said Rebecca Sayers, director of the parks, recreation, open space and events division. “Everyone’s input is requested and valued, and we can’t wait to engage with you on this important process.”

During the event the public will have the opportunity to explore stations set up across the 8.5 acres of the parcel. These stations will share programming ideas derived from the 1,000-plus results of a recent community survey.

The robust survey turnout was “really exciting,” said Andi Rogers, senior program associate with Southwest Decision Resources. “But no one has been onsite yet.”

By allowing the people to walk the site with survey results and potential designs in mind, Rogers explained that the aim of the event is to give the public an opportunity to refine their ideas with firsthand perspective.

“What we'd like them to do is just visit these stations and quickly look at what the community weighed in on and ask themselves, ‘Does this make sense? Could they envision this?’”

There are roughly 20-30 potential programming ideas that have been generated from the community survey, Rogers explained, reflecting competing interests for the space.

A few front-runners emerged in higher percentages of respondents. They included athletic courts and fields, an indigenous community cultural center, community event space, public gardens, open air markets, an amphitheater and performing arts space. Rogers stressed that these front-running ideas from the community survey by no means constitute a “vote” or final decision about the parcel’s design.

“We want to continue to make this a really robust dialogue,” she said. “We have one shot to do this, so let's do it in a way that makes the most sense. Let's do it in a really transparent way where people can roll up their sleeves and have some great conversations.”

The feedback gathered from Saturday’s event will be used to refine design ideas that will be presented back to the public on June 11. A third event -- this being virtual -- will also be announced around that time. For more information, visit www.thorpecommunityinvolvement.com.

Sean Golightly can be reached at sgolightly@azdailysun.com

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.