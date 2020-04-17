FUSD updates Food Service program

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Beginning Monday, April 20, Flagstaff Unified School District will be changing its “Grab and Go” Food Service program with adjusted sites and meals available for weekends.

During the Friday service, students to take additional breakfasts and lunches home for the weekend. Mobile food service will be reduced to three times a week, based on current service usage. All routes will continue on Monday, Wednesday and Friday with meals for Tuesday shared during the Monday service, Thursday meals shared during Wednesday service and Saturday and Sunday meals being shared during the Friday service.

A new mobile service route will be added for the Knoles and Sinagua area with sites at 1001 N Fourth St. (8:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.) and 2701 E Industrial Dr. (9:02 a.m. - 9:35 a.m.).

The meal site at Coconino High School will be closed due to low attendance. Area families are encouraged to use the meal service location at Killip Elementary.

“Grab and Go” breakfast and lunch meals will continue to be available for any child, age 18 and under, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at Cromer Elementary, DeMiguel Elementary, Killip Elementary, Kinsey Elementary, Leupp Elementary, Marshall Elementary and Thomas Elementary. Following the acceptance of an Arizona Department of Education waiver, children do not have to be present if their parents or guardians wish to pick up the meal.