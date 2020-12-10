FUSD to test students, staff for COVID-19

Flagstaff Unified School District plans to launch its own COVID-19 testing efforts in January as administrators continue to evaluate when it is safe to reopen schools for in-person classes.
The FUSD Governing Board voted Tuesday evening that students will continue remote learning in January after the holiday break, at least until the board can revisit COVID-19 data during its Jan. 12 meeting. It also voted to allow other types of small groups, including winter sports, career and technical classes, fine arts programs and testing groups, to meet on their school campus for limited activities after a COVID-19 mitigation plan unique to each group is approved by administrators.
“We think having tests available will help with those students and then also help us when we open our doors even more to students this year,” Superintendent Michael Penca told the Arizona Daily Sun.
Through partnerships with Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS), the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and other groups, FUSD will receive various types of COVID-19 tests free of charge and in return will report any positive cases directly to the state. Testing data may be included in the FUSD weekly COVID-19 updates, pending factors including student and staff confidentiality.
According to FUSD’s latest dashboard update from Friday, a total of 98 cases among students and staff, including those who have been working remotely, have reported to the district that they tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the school year.
To better quantify the actual number of cases within the district, FUSD is working with Coconino County Health and Human Services to receive BinaxNOW nasal rapid antigen tests, which provide results within 15 minutes, to test staff and students — and maybe also FUSD families — who are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19.
The specific number of tests the district will receive is still to be determined; however, Penca said he expects to have an ample amount.
School nurses are currently being trained to administer these rapid tests using videos provided by ADHS and additional training facilitated by FUSD Chief Health Administrator McKenzie Bevirt. All 15 FUSD schools, plus the district administrative center, have been approved as administration sites for this test, funding for which has been allocated at the federal level through March.
Bevirt said the district currently has all the personal protective equipment needed for staff to begin administering tests, which will likely be provided during regular school hours from Monday through Friday starting at the schools that are operating as Safe Learning Centers while classes are online.
FUSD was also one of 13 Arizona school districts invited to participate in a new COVID-19 School Support pilot program with ADHS, the Arizona Department of Education and Arizona State University -- which will provide the district with saliva-based tests for use in weekly surveillance testing much like that conducted at Northern Arizona University throughout its fall semester that concluded just before Thanksgiving. Saliva-based tests can pinpoint asymptomatic cases.
The surveillance program is still in its early phases after an initial meeting with program officials last week, but Penca said the goal is to set up a third saliva testing site, ideally in east Flagstaff, to join those at Fort Tuthill and the NAU Fieldhouse.
The district is still determining if its saliva testing will be offered in a drive-through format, and if students and staff will be randomly selected for the test, or if they will have the option to sign up for an appointment voluntarily. This program will begin among the FUSD staff and students who are currently onsite, such as through Safe Learning Centers, special education programs and athletics, and then expand when in-person learning resumes -- which Penca told the board he hopes will be able to occur by the fourth quarter.
Administrators believe having these two different types of COVID-19 tests will create a robust testing program within the district and also be used to reduce the number of false positive or negative tests.
“It’s just another layer to really make sure we’re catching those cases and being able to start our contact tracing process quickly,” Bevirt said.
A third type of testing, wastewater testing as led by NAU researchers, will also begin as early as this week and run for a few weeks in areas such as where student-athletes are meeting in both high schools.
For now, a limited number of FUSD samples will be processed alongside other samples from around the community to show how FUSD officials can learn from this type of surveillance testing, Penca said. But the university team has applied for a grant that would allow them to expand the program within FUSD and other areas.
All of the new testing initiatives are just the latest strategies in FUSD’s COVID-19 response, alongside basic health safety procedures such as mask wearing and the preparation of school sites through distancing of student workspaces and even the installation of new ventilation equipment scheduled to begin late this month.
“We continue to just layer all these proven strategies together that we believe will help us know when we’re at that point where it’s safer to return to broader in-person learning,” Penca said. “We know our efforts have an impact on the community and the levels of community spread that are reported by the county and us each week, just as the decisions and actions that happen in the community have an impact on our ability to open our schools.”
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
