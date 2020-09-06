FUSD to restart “Grab and Go” free food program Sept. 8

Flagstaff Unified School District will restart its “Grab and Go” food service program Tuesday, September 8.
Meals, including both breakfast and lunch for the day, is available to all children under age 18 in the community and meals can be picked up by parents for their child. Children do not have to be enrolled in an FUSD school to use the free meal service.
Meals will be provided from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Cromer Elementary, Killip Elementary, Kinsey Elementary, Leupp Elementary, and Thomas Elementary. Meals will also be available via bus distribution at the following times and locations:
- 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. - Mountainaire Store
- 8:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. - 6885 Lumberjack Blvd.
- 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. - 1001 N. Fourth St.
- 8:40 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. - Grey Mountain at East Side of 89
- 8:51 a.m. to 9:01 a.m. - E. Rustler Rd. and Leupp Rd.
- 9:05 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. - 2701 E. Industrial Dr.
- 9:10 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. - Kachina Trail at Raymond Park
- 9:14 a.m. to 9:24 a.m. - S. Horn Rd. at Leupp Rd.
- 9:25 a.m. to 9:40 a.m. - STAR School
- 9:45 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. - Bird Springs Housing MP 27.5
- 9:55 a.m. to 10:20 a.m. - 37 W. Pinewood Blvd.
- 10:45 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. - Tolani Lake at Three Way Stop
