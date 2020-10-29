FUSD to release COVID-19 dashboard, disease investigator hired

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

To help the community monitor the district’s COVID-19 situation, Penca said the district will release its COVID-19 dashboard as early as Friday. This dashboard will be sent to families alongside the current weekly updates and will include data on active investigations and new COVID-19 cases among the FUSD community, as well as cumulative data dating back to the first day of the school year.

Although the initial suggestion was to share case numbers for overall elementary, middle and high school populations, following input from the board, Penca said the goal is to have more detailed reporting by school, other district sites as well as athletic groups.

“We’ve been coordinating with our chief health administrator, county health officials and getting our data verified to make sure that we present that information in a very transparent way but also in a way that protects the confidential health information of individuals associated with our school district staff and students,” Penca said.