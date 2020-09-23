FUSD to explore phased return to in-person classes

“I do feel it’s incumbent for the members of the board to make timely decisions, especially during this pandemic, about whether to be in school or to be online,” Gilmore said. “It’s time for us … to set our priorities for returning to school when it is safe by doing so with a staggered model.”

According to Coconino County Health and Human Services’ latest schools update, FUSD no longer meets the benchmark for having less than 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 individuals for two consecutive weeks. The case incidence within FUSD-area ZIP codes jumped from 51.2 the week ending Sept. 5 to 114.5 the week ending Sept. 12, placing it in the category for substantial community spread for this benchmark.

“While we wish it would always move in one direction -- always the data getting better and better -- and we continue to reopen things, as we know in this pandemic, sometimes things are kind of going to ebb and flow and spike up and down a little bit, and we’re experiencing that right now,” said Superintendent Michael Penca, who suggested that in-person instruction would not be able to resume until Oct. 22 at the earliest, considering the district’s current schedule and to allow time to meet the two-week requirement for this benchmark.