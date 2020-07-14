FUSD Summer Elementary Learning Hub now available
FUSD Summer Elementary Learning Hub now available

Flagstaff Unified School District is now providing a summer learning hub for incoming first through fifth graders and English Language Learner (ELL) students. The Super Summer Learning Hub will stay open for student use until the start of the 2020-21 school year.

The hub includes three weeks’ worth of educational content for each grade level including reading, writing, math and STEM resources. Students can participate in interactive work such as reading passages, comprehension activities, math worksheets, math games, science activities, art projects, virtual field trips and theme-based activities.

Each week, lessons will have a different theme such as Space is the Place; Soak Up the Sun; and Water, Water Everywhere.

The Super Summer Learning Hub is available online at https://sites.google.com/fusd1.org/summerlearninghub. For more information or assistance with the Hub, families can email supersummer@fusd1.org.

