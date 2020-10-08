FUSD sets plan for phased reopening

During the third week of the plan, grades 3, 8, 10 and 11 would return and during the final week, the remaining grades -- 4, 5 and 7 -- would go back.

Full online learning is being offered to all families once the phased reopening begins. Penca estimated this option will be selected by 10% of the district, or about 1,000 families.

Based on current data, the earliest the first phase of students would be able to return would be the last week of October, unless the next county report still shows substantial transmission, Penca explained. In that case, the plan would be pushed back another week.

If the local data worsens over the course of two weeks — with more than 150 cases per 100,000 people and positivity more than 10% — district administrators will initiate a return to full remote learning.

“I think we’re just going to have to monitor this on a week-by-week basis and we have the data available to us to do that,” Penca said.

Much like in previous board meetings on the return-to-school plan, public comments were often completely polarized, with some demanding the immediate return to in-person learning and others pleading against it.