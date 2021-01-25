 Skip to main content
FUSD schools closed Tuesday, Jan. 26
FUSD schools closed Tuesday, Jan. 26

Snow Day Fun

Laura Zelenka, 14, sleds down a tiny hill she and her friends built Monday afternoon during a snow day from online school.

 Jake Bacon, Arizona Daily Sun

Due to inclement weather, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 26, including remote learning classes, safe learning centers and food service.

Basis Flagstaff will hold classes online Tuesday; however, all on-site support services will be canceled. In a Facebook post Monday evening, school officials said they hope to resume on-site services on Wednesday, weather permitting. All on-site students have been instructed to log into classes Tuesday following their regular daily schedule.

As of 6 p.m. Monday, Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College, Northland Preparatory and Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy had not announced changes to their schedules for Tuesday.

