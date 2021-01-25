FUSD schools closed Tuesday, Jan. 26

Due to inclement weather, all Flagstaff Unified School District schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 26, including remote learning classes, safe learning centers and food service.

Basis Flagstaff will hold classes online Tuesday; however, all on-site support services will be canceled. In a Facebook post Monday evening, school officials said they hope to resume on-site services on Wednesday, weather permitting. All on-site students have been instructed to log into classes Tuesday following their regular daily schedule.