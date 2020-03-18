FUSD schools closed through April 3

The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board voted Wednesday morning to suspend school operations through April 3, a week later than the most recent state mandate, to reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

The board will reconvene to discuss the matter in the coming weeks. Any state or federal decisions regarding school closures will supersede the resolution.

Teachers will have an opportunity Monday to visit school sites to collect any materials needed to work remotely.

Any plans for online or remote learning for students will be available no later than Monday, March 30, said Superintendent Mike Penca. Due to concerns about access, these activities will not be required and students will not be graded for their participation. Standardized tests such as the ACT have been postponed.

FUSD plans to share the full resolution online.

