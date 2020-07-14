FUSD’s Catherine Robinson receives Educated Adviser Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Catherine Robinson, a Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Flagstaff High School is one of two Family, Career and Community Leaders of America adviser recipients who will be recognized with the 2019-2020 Educated Adviser Award.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national student organization that helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education.

Robinson was recognized at FCCLA’s Virtual National Leadership Conference last week. The Educated Adviser Award recognizes the performance of a current chapter adviser who exceeds all expectations in their professional development activities and participation throughout the school year. FCCLA has more than 182,000 members.

“Educated Advisers are individuals who lead by example in and out of the classroom. They are fully committed to representing FCCLA's purpose through hard work and dedication, and they symbolize everything FCCLA stands for,” said Sandy Spavone, Executive Director of FCCLA, in a press release.

To be considered for the award, advisers must complete a specific number of continuing education or professional development credits from FCCLA events.

