FUSD ranks first in Arizona school equity study

Flagstaff Unified School District was ranked first in a study ranking 204 Arizona public school districts by equity, based on average household income and expenditures per pupil.

The study, completed by finance website WalletHub, gave each school district a base score of 50 points, adding one point for each 1% above the state’s average household income and subtracting one point for each percent in expenditures above the state’s average. The inverse was true for each percent below the average. FUSD, the district with the lowest value, representing the most equitable, was ranked first.

FUSD, with expenditures per pupil totaling $8,643 and district income at $61,245 was followed by Union Elementary School District in Tolleson and Coolidge Unified School District. Data used for the rankings was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics.

In evaluating 12,919 school districts throughout the nation, WalletHub said Arizona has the seventh least equitable school districts in the U.S. overall.

