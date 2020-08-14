FUSD opens registration for Safe Learning Centers

Flagstaff Unified School District is now accepting applications for Safe Learning Centers where students will have a supervised space in limited FUSD facilities to complete their online coursework and to access nutrition services during the school day.
The centers will have a limited daily capacity to maintain COVID-19 health protocols. All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to FUSD’s physical distancing and safety practices. Transportation and teacher-led classroom instruction will not be provided on-site.
Killip Elementary, Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery School, Cromer Elementary and Flagstaff High School will host Safe Learning Centers for elementary aged students (K-5). Registered middle and high school students will use Sinagua Middle School. Leupp Public School will serve its registered students in grade K-12. School breakfasts and lunches will be available for purchase at both types of sites.
The hours of operation for Safe Learning Centers:
Cromer, Flagstaff High School, Killip, and Kinsey (K-5):
- Monday-Thursday 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Friday 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
Sinagua Middle School (6-12):
- Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday 7:40 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (7:20 a.m. for breakfast)
- Wednesday 7:40 a.m.-1:00 p.m. (7:20 a.m. for breakfast)
Leupp (K-12)
- Monday through Friday 7:40 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Families must register at fusd1.ce.eleyo.com. Upon application review, parents will receive a confirmation email regarding their child’s status in the program.
FUSD is required to provide this service as part of Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order 2020-51. Free on-site learning and support services may be suspended or terminated if the FUSD or the Arizona Department of Health Services advises closing the premises for public health reasons or in the best interests of the staff and students.
