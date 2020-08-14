FUSD opens registration for Safe Learning Centers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff Unified School District is now accepting applications for Safe Learning Centers where students will have a supervised space in limited FUSD facilities to complete their online coursework and to access nutrition services during the school day.

The centers will have a limited daily capacity to maintain COVID-19 health protocols. All students and staff will be required to wear face coverings and adhere to FUSD’s physical distancing and safety practices. Transportation and teacher-led classroom instruction will not be provided on-site.

Killip Elementary, Kinsey Inquiry and Discovery School, Cromer Elementary and Flagstaff High School will host Safe Learning Centers for elementary aged students (K-5). Registered middle and high school students will use Sinagua Middle School. Leupp Public School will serve its registered students in grade K-12. School breakfasts and lunches will be available for purchase at both types of sites.

The hours of operation for Safe Learning Centers:

Cromer, Flagstaff High School, Killip, and Kinsey (K-5):

Monday-Thursday 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday 8:15 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Sinagua Middle School (6-12):