FUSD modifies calendar for end of school year

The Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Board has approved changes to the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year calendar, moving the last day for students to Friday, May 22.

The revised schedule shifts the three remaining optional make-up days, originally scheduled for May 6-8, to the end of the school year. Those days will now be considered school/learning days for students and work days for all FUSD team members. New content will continue to be added to FUSD’s Digital Learning Hub each week including for the week of May 18.

More than 1,500 FUSD families and employees responded to a survey about the calendar change, with 86% favoring the change.

“By modifying the calendar, we are able to continue our established remote learning routine for the next three full weeks and then end the school year prior to Memorial Day,” said Superintendent Michael Penca in a press release.

