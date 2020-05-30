FUSD holds graduation processions

In the first event of its kind Friday, decorated cars holding members of Flagstaff Unified School District’s Class of 2020 traveled down Fourth Street to honor its more than 600 seniors graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.
FUSD organized the graduation processions as an alternative to the traditional graduation ceremonies for each of its three high schools — Flagstaff, Coconino and Summit — to try to maintain social distancing while still giving the graduates the commencement experience.
Though school officials and some spectators could be seen sporting face masks, COVID-19 seemed a distant memory throughout the day. Supportive family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks in large groups and filled the parking lots of Sunnyside’s shopping and business centers, cheering and snapping pictures of the graduates.
“I kind of wish it was a normal walking graduation, but this is cool,” said FHS graduate Joseph King as he waited for the procession to begin from the bed of his family’s pickup truck. “I wouldn’t be able to have my brother with me or my dog in the backseat, so I think it has its good aspects.”
As early as 90 minutes before each of the three processions began, the graduates and their families pulled into the middle school parking lot, where they received a number to indicate their name to the announcer and began forming lines that circled throughout the MEMS lot as well as its field. As they traveled, they passed several checkpoints to return any school materials they still had when school campuses were closed in March, like iPads or textbooks.
Flag High social studies teacher Danielle Bonfig and librarian Shelley Kelch ran the collections table for the first procession, but because there were not many returns, they focused on cheering for the grads as they pulled into the MEMS field.
“I think it’s turned out better than people anticipated,” Kelch said of the procession.
“It’s really encouraging to see the community come together to support the seniors in this way,” Bonfig added while waving to a passing car.
When the procession began, cars traveled south on Fourth Street to Seventh Avenue, the processions’ turnaround point, where a stage was set up to announce the graduating students and present their diploma.
FUSD spokesperson Zachery Fountain said the district asked its radio partners to reiterate messages promoting social distancing during their broadcasts of the event. Before the processions, families of graduates were also reminded of these practices and staff drove the route to remind individuals to maintain their distance from one another.
“We’re just glad we had an opportunity to recognize our seniors,” Fountain said.
“They have to do this,” said Nelson Freeman Sr., who has attended Coconino graduation ceremonies for years — both to see his children and now his grandchildren graduate. “It protects us and protects everybody.”
Though he was wearing a face mask made of Arizona Cardinals fabric, many of the people around him had not taken similar precautions.
“There’s a lot of tough people out here or something,” Freeman said with a laugh.
For the graduates, as they celebrated an unusual end to their high school career, they still felt the same mix of emotions as the graduates from years prior.
As she waited for the procession to begin, Flag High graduate Amber Ranger said she was nervous.
“Although I’m not walking across the stage, it’s still involving my family, which is a huge part of me, and I’m really glad that Flagstaff High includes that because that’s what graduation really is about: family,” Ranger said, surrounded by her parents, sister and boyfriend.
Some attendees said they actually preferred the drive-thru ceremony to the traditional commencements held in Northern Arizona University’s Walkup Skydome.
“If was traditional, it would probably be three hours long and I would still be sitting there, so better to do this than that,” said Coconino graduate Tyler Gregg, who like most of the other graduates, left the area after receiving his diploma and finishing the route at East Lockett Road.
Flag High’s Autumn Walthour was thankful she didn’t have to perform “Pomp and Circumstance” with the band this year.
“I think it would be cool if they did this and a graduation each year,” said Walthour, who graduated as a junior. Her parents, who are both Flag High alumni, agreed.
The new format also allowed new spectators, like Trinity Heights United Methodist Church pastor Lynn Bartlow, to participate.
“I think it’s great. I wouldn’t have gone to graduation because they’re long and I only know a few kids. I can do this, though. It seems like a way that more people can say ‘good job,’” Bartlow said.
Video recordings of the three ceremonies, including prerecorded speeches from students and staff, are available online at www.fusd1.org.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
