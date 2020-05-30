FUSD holds graduation processions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-810-7370 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the first event of its kind Friday, decorated cars holding members of Flagstaff Unified School District’s Class of 2020 traveled down Fourth Street to honor its more than 600 seniors graduating during the COVID-19 pandemic.

FUSD organized the graduation processions as an alternative to the traditional graduation ceremonies for each of its three high schools — Flagstaff, Coconino and Summit — to try to maintain social distancing while still giving the graduates the commencement experience.

Though school officials and some spectators could be seen sporting face masks, COVID-19 seemed a distant memory throughout the day. Supportive family, friends and community members lined the sidewalks in large groups and filled the parking lots of Sunnyside’s shopping and business centers, cheering and snapping pictures of the graduates.

“I kind of wish it was a normal walking graduation, but this is cool,” said FHS graduate Joseph King as he waited for the procession to begin from the bed of his family’s pickup truck. “I wouldn’t be able to have my brother with me or my dog in the backseat, so I think it has its good aspects.”