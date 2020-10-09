FUSD holds Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias town hall

There is still work to be done within Flagstaff Unified School District to improve equity and diversity among students and staff, according to a virtual town hall held Monday by the district’s Anti-Racism & Anti-Bias Task Force.
The task force was created in July to address the district’s current practices regarding equity, inclusion and anti-racism. Its 26 members have been meeting since mid-August to review existing curriculum, employment and teaching practices to suggest improvements, which will be presented to the FUSD Governing Board during its Nov. 10 meeting.
Leaders of the group include school board members Carol Haden and Kara Kelty; Coconino County Supervisor Liz Archuleta; Eric Descheenie, former member of the Arizona House of Representatives; and Susan Smith, FUSD Director of Equity, Inclusion and Support. Angelina Castagno, a Flagstaff community member who does consulting and equity work with schools, is facilitating the task force.
“Our work in this Anti-Racism & Anti-Bias Task Force is about a really intentional stance that says, it’s not just that we’re not racist and we’re not biased, but we are actively, intentionally engaged in work that is opposed to racism, bias, and other forms of oppression and marginalization,” Castagno said Monday.
The town hall was broken into four different topic groups — curriculum, professional learning, staff diversity, and student behavior and social-emotional learning — and asked participants in each group to share their experiences with FUSD, recommendations for the task force and desired outcomes of the task force’s work.
Though the individual group sessions were not broadcast publicly, at the end of the discussion, representatives from each group summarized the input provided by members of the public.
Among other suggested changes, they said the need for districtwide training is a priority.
“Sometimes things are done and they’re not meant to be discriminatory or aggressive toward any group, but they come out that way. … I think most people will try to say that they’re not racist, they’re not biased, but there’s some of those inherent things that are just part of our society,” said Haden, representing the professional learning group. “So just really recognizing those, teaching about those, learning about those so that we can move towards a broader, more inclusive district for all of our students and for our staff as well.”
Participants said experiences vary by school and asked for more consistency in areas such as access to learning materials, student discipline and diversity in hiring procedures.
“What students learn in one school is distinct from another, with respect to race,” Descheenie said on behalf of the curriculum group. “One student's experiences can be fantastic and another quite different, so [the need for] consistency across the district is another thing that was pretty apparent.”
Members of the public also called for a closer look at district data to show exactly how various groups differ in their treatment, such as how multicultural students and those with disabilities are being disciplined compared to other students.
And though town hall participants were described as eager to share areas about where the school district could improve, they recognized issues with racism and bias do not stop there.
“There was also the conversation that the community overall needs to be supportive of people of color,” said Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans for the staff diversity group. “There is a sense in the community by people of color that the community itself doesn’t necessarily support people of color, so when they come to this community, if they’re not finding support within the school district, and then … they don’t find support in the community, they have a tendency to leave and go find a community that’s supportive.”
Castagno suggested that FUSD continue to use the community as a resource to improve diversity in education by seeking out individuals who can share their knowledge and experiences with students and employees.
The task force will meet twice before its presentation of findings and recommendations to the school board on Nov. 10.
