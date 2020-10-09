FUSD holds Anti-Racism and Anti-Bias town hall

Though the individual group sessions were not broadcast publicly, at the end of the discussion, representatives from each group summarized the input provided by members of the public.

Among other suggested changes, they said the need for districtwide training is a priority.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Sometimes things are done and they’re not meant to be discriminatory or aggressive toward any group, but they come out that way. … I think most people will try to say that they’re not racist, they’re not biased, but there’s some of those inherent things that are just part of our society,” said Haden, representing the professional learning group. “So just really recognizing those, teaching about those, learning about those so that we can move towards a broader, more inclusive district for all of our students and for our staff as well.”

Participants said experiences vary by school and asked for more consistency in areas such as access to learning materials, student discipline and diversity in hiring procedures.

“What students learn in one school is distinct from another, with respect to race,” Descheenie said on behalf of the curriculum group. “One student's experiences can be fantastic and another quite different, so [the need for] consistency across the district is another thing that was pretty apparent.”