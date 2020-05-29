FUSD grads aim to share art and nutrition skills

Since attending elementary school at Puente de Hozho, Yazzie has participated in Navajo language classes, allowing her to more comfortably converse with her grandparents when she and her family travel to Blue Gap.

Her passion for nutrition formed as a combination of her skills in both chemistry and the culinary arts. Her success in culinary competitions through CHS earned her several university scholarships she will use next year at ASU, where she also hopes to be able to join a community or student orchestra.

Yazzie has played the violin for eight years and held the role of concert master this year for the high school’s orchestra. Through this role, she led the other violinists in afterschool practice sessions where they worked through pieces of their music in sections, lines or even note by note for more difficult songs. Though she attempted to keep these extra rehearsals to 45 minutes, she often stayed after school for about two hours to offer help to any violinist who needed it.

Following the example of family members, Yazzie plays both the guitar and the violin, but she prefers the latter.