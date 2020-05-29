FUSD grads aim to share art and nutrition skills

Fourth Street will be filled with cars Friday as Flagstaff Unified School District recognizes the Class of 2020 for each of its three high schools — Flagstaff, Coconino and Summit — with graduation processions to mimic the feeling of walking across a stage in a time of social distancing. Though the ceremony will look different than in previous years, it continues to include numerous young students who have made a difference here in Flagstaff and have big plans for the future.
Dermot Louchart: FHS
During the last six years, Dermot Louchart, 18, has held many roles: King Claudius, Inspector Javert, Gomez Addams, the Tin Man and more. Now he has added Flagstaff High School graduate and Flinn Scholar.
Although Louchart officially began acting in middle school with Theatrikos and at school his sophomore year, his performances date back to early childhood.
“My parents a lot of the times say it’s astonishing that I didn’t realize I was a theater kid until seventh grade,” he said, describing mini performances he would put on as a 5-year-old by delivering jokes for family and friends during commercial breaks.
In the fall, Louchart will take his skills to a larger audience: the University of Arizona campus in Tucson, where he plans to double-major in creative writing and theater arts. As one of two local recipients of a merit-based Flinn Scholarship, the Flinn Foundation in Phoenix will cover the full cost of his tuition, mandatory fees, housing and meals.
Louchart aspires to become a professional actor or writer, but admits he realizes both are difficult industries to break into.
“We’ll see what happens along the way,” he said simply.
Unlike his history with performance, Louchart’s interest in creative writing is still relatively new. Though he previously used these skills in the fantasy role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons, this interest developed significantly over the last year as he worked on his capstone project, which included writing a television pilot episode.
The episode he created featured a community theater casting for a production of Hamlet. After finishing the rough draft, he learned Theatrikos would be putting on its own version of Hamlet. He was cast as Claudius.
“It was a very different experience than the writing of the show was. It’s interesting because I did kind of draw on those stereotype about various theater people when I was writing the show, but it’s weird to see those as people who I know,” Louchart said. “Also being in the show was able to give me a better understanding of the show Hamlet itself so I could make those references a little bit cleaner in the script once I had written it.”
When he’s not acting, at school Louchart plays the bass clarinet and this year was the president of the Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA). Through GSA, Louchart said, he was proud to be able to participate in initiatives such as addressing insensitive jokes made during a school assembly and distributing pride flags donated by Phoenix Pride to Flag High teachers interested in displaying them in their classrooms.
Of course, he’s also very involved in the school’s drama club and its recently formed chapter of the International Thespian Society chapter, where he also served as president this year.
Kylee Yazzie: CHS
On a regular school day, Kylee Yazzie, 18, could often be found with some sort of instrument in hand, whether a cooking utensil or a violin, and after graduating from Coconino High School, she plans to carry both skills with her to Arizona State University, where she will study nutrition and food science.
When her studies are complete, she hopes to be able to return to her family home in Blue Gap on the Navajo Nation.
“I’m interested in nutrition because on the Navajo Nation there is a big diabetic problem, so I really wanted to help out my community by learning nutritious things, but I want to apply them in indigenous foods,” Yazzie said, mentioning dishes like blue cornmeal and mutton stew. “I want to be able to make healthy meals that my grandparents would like but it wouldn’t impact their health, it would actually benefit it.”
She specifically wants to teach Navajo children these things so they, in turn, can teach their own grandparents.
“Teaching a younger generation to help these elders would help them be healthy and live longer so they can teach us stories and possibly even new recipes that we didn’t even know before,” she said.
Since attending elementary school at Puente de Hozho, Yazzie has participated in Navajo language classes, allowing her to more comfortably converse with her grandparents when she and her family travel to Blue Gap.
Her passion for nutrition formed as a combination of her skills in both chemistry and the culinary arts. Her success in culinary competitions through CHS earned her several university scholarships she will use next year at ASU, where she also hopes to be able to join a community or student orchestra.
Yazzie has played the violin for eight years and held the role of concert master this year for the high school’s orchestra. Through this role, she led the other violinists in afterschool practice sessions where they worked through pieces of their music in sections, lines or even note by note for more difficult songs. Though she attempted to keep these extra rehearsals to 45 minutes, she often stayed after school for about two hours to offer help to any violinist who needed it.
Following the example of family members, Yazzie plays both the guitar and the violin, but she prefers the latter.
“I like how beautiful it sounds compared to something like a brass instrument or a woodwind instrument,” she said. “It has a more delicate sound to it, and you can really control the dynamics of what you’re playing if you want something really loud or super delicate and soft. I just really love the range that it comes with.”
This year, Yazzie also served as CHS’ Native American Club President.
