FUSD ‘Grab and Go’ food service to provide dinner

Flagstaff Unified School District’s "Grab and Go" food service will begin providing free dinner meals for each day of the week on Monday, Jan. 11. Dinner meals will be available for pick up along with breakfast and lunch at the regular service times and locations.

The “Grab and Go” free food service program is available to all children under the age of 18 in the community and meals can be picked up by parents for their child. Meals are served every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cromer Elementary, Killip Elementary, Kinsey Elementary and Thomas Elementary. Meals are available from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Leupp Elementary School.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, participants can pick up meals to cover the following day and on Fridays, meals for the weekend are available.

Additionally, meals will be available via bus distribution on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at the following times and locations: