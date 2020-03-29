FUSD Governing Board to hold special meeting Monday

The Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) Governing Board will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 30 at 4:30 p.m., to provide the community with an update on the district’s COVID-19 response.

The meeting is closed for in-person attendance in accordance with social distancing practices recommended by the CDC, but will be available via live stream on Facebook, Twitter and Vimeo and remain on the pages for playback.

If members of the public have questions regarding FUSD’s COVID-19 response that they would like to have answered during this meeting, they are encouraged to submit questions to the FUSD Communications Team by 3:30 p.m. on March 30 via email at fusdcommunications@fusd1.org.

For continuing updates on the FUSD response to COVID-19, please visit www.fusd1.org/coronavirus.

