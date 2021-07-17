FUSD Governing Board places Jones on paid leave

“The board’s function is not to decide whether or not the charges against Ms. Jones are merited or have merit or are founded or unfounded. The purpose of the board tonight is to consider the statement of charges -- the allegations, if you will, from the administration -- and to decide whether, if those allegations were true, would those allegations merit dismissal of the certificated teacher?” Johnson said.

The board moved to designate a hearing officer to hear evidence, prepare a record and issue a recommendation to the board for future action.

Several members entrenched in the district and school’s athletic community spoke in Jones’ defense.

Flagstaff athletic director Jeannine Brandel called Jones an “amazing person” and stated that the two have had several years of productive work together.

“I’m hopeful this will be resolved,” Brandel said.

Kelly Zimmer, a teacher at Sinagua Middle School, was one of many community members who took time at the board meeting to write a public comment email on Jones’ behalf. Zimmer said Jones was influential in welcoming her to the school and had many positive interactions with fellow staff and students.