FUSD Governing Board makes switch to read public comments during meetings

“It was really important for me to not just resign but to let the board know and the let the community know,” Worssam told the Arizona Daily Sun. “This is what I have worked to do for the students and the children and the community of Flagstaff, and it saddens me that at least for four or five more grades of students, I can’t continue to do that.”

She said she was surprised the board, after returning from executive session for legal counsel, did not explain to the audience why the comments were not read.

“I do believe that this was handled poorly, and as the largest school district within this community there needs to be some checks and balances,” Worssam said.

Rosemary Groves, another longtime FUSD teacher, similarly submitted a letter announcing her reasons for retiring from the district early.

“I need to speak to you of my experiences as I end my career because I have seen that the board is not always given honest information about everything that goes on in our schools,” she wrote in her letter that detailed incidents of employee harassment within her school.

In a phone conversation after the June 9 meeting, Groves said she found the board’s handling of comments disconcerting.