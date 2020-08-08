FUSD first quarter food service begins Aug. 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Flagstaff Unified School District breakfast and lunch program for the first quarter will begin Monday, August 17, the first day of the district’s remote learning for the 2020-21 school year.

FUSD will offer school breakfast and lunch for all enrolled students and will be charged according to free, reduced or full rates depending on student eligibility for the year. Payments for school meals can be made online at www.myschoolbucks.com. Families using this service will be able to view menus and put money on student accounts.

Applications for free and reduced price school meal are now available online at http://fusd1.schoollunchapp.com. Families who need assistance with this application process can call Leslie Nichols in Nutrition Services at (928) 527-6094.

Meals will be provided from 7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Cromer Elementary, Flagstaff High School, Killip Elementary, Kinsey Elementary, Leupp Elementary, Sinagua Middle School and Thomas Elementary. Meals will also be available via bus distribution at the following locations and times:

Mountainaire Store: 8:30-9a.m.

6885 Lumberjack Blvd.: 8:30-8:45 a.m.

1001 N. Fourth St.: 8:30-9:00 a.m.

Grey Mountain at East Side of 89: 8:40 a.m.

E. Rustler Rd. and Leupp Rd.: 8:51-9:01 a.m.

2701 E. Industrial Dr.: 9:05-9:35 a.m.

Kachina Trail at Raymond Park: 9:10-9:40 a.m.

S. Horn Rd. at Leupp Rd.: 9:14-9:24 a.m.

STAR School: 9:25-9:40 a.m.

Bird Springs Housing MP 27.5: 9:45 a.m.

37 W. Pinewood Blvd.: 9:55-10:20 a.m.

Tolani Lake at Three Way Stop: 10:45 a.m.