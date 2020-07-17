FUSD delays in-person classes until October 9

Flagstaff Unified School District students will not return to school for in-person lessons until October 9 at the earliest, the school board determined in a special meeting Thursday evening.
Instead, students will begin the school year on August 17 using either the district’s flexible remote learning option or distance learning through its online school until the end of the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year or when it is determined students and staff can return to school campuses safely.
All students will be receiving iPads for the academic year as part of the district’s 1:1 technology initiative approved in the November 2018 bond. The district has also purchased 500 hotspots with data to provide internet to students who do not currently have access. An estimated 5-8% of students fall into this category.
FUSD will contact families prior to the end of the first quarter to allow them to select if they would like to return to school or continue remote or distance learning throughout the entire school year.
“This doesn’t end this process,” said board president Anne Dunno of postponing the return to classrooms. “We will be having more tough discussions going through the planning and the adjustments over the next month, over the next year, with this new paradigm.”
During Thursday's meeting, the board also approved the creation of a position for a district health official to oversee FUSD’s COVID-19 response.
In a regular meeting two days earlier, the board adopted a new calendar for the FUSD school year that added two staff training days before the start of school August 17 and adjusted parent-teacher conferences and holidays in October and April, but voted to hold a special meeting Thursday in order to give the public time to comment on postponing in-person instruction until October, which was not included in the original agenda item for the calendar.
Approximately 93 comments were submitted on the item and the board allocated 90 minutes of the four-hour special meeting to read as many as possible. FUSD administrators said they would work to find a way to share the unread comments with the public.
Following safety concerns from teachers and community members about reopening schools during a surge in Arizona COVID-19 cases, the board approved the delayed return and also directed FUSD administrators to move away from a proposed plan to have employees return to in-person work on August 10 for essential services or those that may be impossible virtually, like special education.
Among other concerns, member Christine Fredericks said she feared that employees would return in order to keep their jobs, not because they feel safe doing so.
“Who do we choose [to return]? Who is dispensable? None of our teachers, none of our staff, none of our students, none of our families are absolutely dispensable,” Fredericks said.
In response, Superintendent Michael Penca said the district is not considering punishing staff for being uncomfortable with in-person work and that federal options for leave and accommodations are available. He said the district would work with its employee groups on these decisions.
In his earlier report Tuesday, Penca said FUSD’s return-to-school plan would cost $2.7 million in expenses ranging from new curriculum, technology, safety equipment, cleaning and additional staffing.
An initial survey of families from July 7 to 17 allowing them to select their preferred method of instruction for the start of the school year gathered more than 5,000 responses for the district’s 9,700 students. Of those who responded, 57% were interested in returning to in-person learning and 33% =selected flexible remote learning.
For more information on FUSD’s Return to School Plan for the 2020-21 school year, visit www.fusd1.org.
Kaitlin Olson can be reached at the office at kolson@azdailysun.com or by phone at (928) 556-2253.
