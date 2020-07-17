FUSD delays in-person classes until October 9

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Flagstaff Unified School District students will not return to school for in-person lessons until October 9 at the earliest, the school board determined in a special meeting Thursday evening.

Instead, students will begin the school year on August 17 using either the district’s flexible remote learning option or distance learning through its online school until the end of the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year or when it is determined students and staff can return to school campuses safely.

All students will be receiving iPads for the academic year as part of the district’s 1:1 technology initiative approved in the November 2018 bond. The district has also purchased 500 hotspots with data to provide internet to students who do not currently have access. An estimated 5-8% of students fall into this category.

FUSD will contact families prior to the end of the first quarter to allow them to select if they would like to return to school or continue remote or distance learning throughout the entire school year.

“This doesn’t end this process,” said board president Anne Dunno of postponing the return to classrooms. “We will be having more tough discussions going through the planning and the adjustments over the next month, over the next year, with this new paradigm.”