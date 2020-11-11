FUSD classes to remain online through Jan. 5

“It’s not that I, as superintendent, don’t believe that we’re ready [for reopening]. It’s more a matter of just the direction the data is going, understanding where the breaks fall and how that might chop up the phased plan because it won’t just happen sequentially in four weeks,” Penca said.

Although online learning will continue through Jan. 5, FUSD staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 data and share weekly updates with families.

The governing board is considering having a meeting before Jan. 5 to again discuss the reopening plan and the latest local COVID-19 data, but the action would require an early swearing-in for reelected board members Christine Fredericks and Carol Gilmore, and new member Dorothy Denetsosie Gishie.

In the meantime, FUSD schools continue to be prepared for a return to campus with signs and floor decals to remind employees and students of health safety policies that are now in place at all district buildings.

FUSD Chief Health Administrato McKenzie Bevirt said in an update to the board that teachers have been removing some furniture from their classrooms to provide more space for the distancing of students as well as covering books and shelves to prevent them from being contaminated or harmed by frequent cleaning of classrooms.